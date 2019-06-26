Review: Thom Yorke finds dread beneath the glamour of ‘Anima’

“Dawn Chorus” features prominently in Anderson’s movie, which follows Yorke through a bleakly futuristic cityscape as he tries to return a missing bag to its owner. Due Thursday on Netflix, the film has no dialogue but tells its story through intricate choreography by Damien Jalet, who also worked on “Suspiria.” And though serious Radiohead fans will know “Anima” doesn’t mark Yorke’s screen debut as a dancer — who could forget the endlessly memed “Lotus Flower” video? — it’s striking to see this often-glum little dude throw his body into the project with such abandon; at moments his movement comes close to Broadway, even Charlie Chaplin.