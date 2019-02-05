Adrienne Warren will reprise role of Tina Turner in Broadway musical

Adrienne Warren will continue her run as rock ’n’ roll icon Tina Turner in the Broadway staging of “Tina,” the biographical musical devoted to her career.
Warren currently plays the celebrated singer in the West End production of the bio-musical, which debuted in London in April, and will reprise the role when the show moves to New York in the fall, producers said Tuesday. Warren will continue her Turner-approved, critically acclaimed run at London’s Aldwych Theatre through April 13.
“I’m so proud of everything that Adrienne has achieved over the last year in the West End,” Turner herself said in a statement from producers. “She has given it everything she’s got, she has poured her soul into it, and she deserves every success. I am thrilled she will be reprising her role in New York, and I cannot wait to see her on that Broadway stage on Opening Night.”
Warren’s theater and television credits include Broadway’s “Shuffle Along, Or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed,” for which she received a Tony nomination in 2016, “Bring It On: The Musical” and “Dreamgirls,” as well as “Orange Is the New Black,” “Royal Pains” and “Quantico.” The actress said that returning home to Broadway in “Tina” is “a dream come true.”
“Working on this show has been a life-changing experience for me,” Warren said in the statement. “Tina’s unshakable courage, grace and determination have been our constant inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this telling of her story.”
The theater, dates and further casting for the Broadway show will be announced in the coming months, producers said. The London show, written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and is in its fifth booking period. A German production is scheduled to open in Hamburg this spring.
Warren’s casting announcement comes on the same day that producers of the musical and Ghostlight Records released the first single from the upcoming cast album. It features Warren performing one of Turner’s signature song “River Deep — Mountain High,” and she’s featured in an accompanying music video.