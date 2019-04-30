Tom Morello tapped by ACLU as ‘Smart Justice’ ambassador

“We were interested in writing about the crimes of apartheid in South Africa, the U.S. death squads in South America, but the dean was a [jerk] and didn’t want any of that in the official school newspaper,” he said. “So we started an underground paper. He said we couldn’t pass it out at school. We called the Chicago office of the ACLU; they sent an attorney out who sat down with us and the school administration, and for two months stood by us. That was my introduction to the ACLU.