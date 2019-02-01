At 73, Van Morrison is no longer doing things 'for survival'

“There’s not really pressure” he said of how he processes audiences’ expectations. “It’s a workout. And if it's a musical workout, which it is, then they will fit in. I mean, we're not exactly just playing the record. The [‘Moondance’] record was — what, three minutes or so? — now we stretch it. If it can be brought into what I'm doing now, then we keep it in and it works, but it's going to be different, you know. That's the fun part of it.”