William Shatner boldly explores another strange new world: holiday music

In his own family, Shatner said, “We indulged in that—the Christmas presents, the trees out front. And a big part of the celebration of what Christmas is supposed to be: the peace, the equanimity, the friendship. The expression of it at that time of year, we were all involved in that. The specifics of Jesus and the manger--not; but everything else: the festive part of that, the philosophical part of it was celebrated by our family.”