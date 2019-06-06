'Humble Harve,' former KHJ 'Boss Radio' DJ who murdered his wife, dies at 84

In sentencing Miller three months after he surrendered to authorities, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Arthur L. Alarcon gave him five years to life, pronouncing the killing a “situational crime” that could not reoccur, and recommended he be considered for parole in 3 ½ years. Miller expressed remorse for his wife’s death at that proceeding and told the court, according to United Press International, “She was my wife, my lover, my partner and my companion for life. I swear to God I never meant to harm her.”