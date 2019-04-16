Nipsey Hussle memorial begins with beauty but has an ugly epilogue

Unfortunately, “Self Destruction” appears to be less of a turning point and more like Shakespearean foreshadowing. And after Hussle’s memorial was marred with gun violence and death, I couldn’t prevent tears from pooling in my eyes. I was hoping to focus on the beautiful tributes from his mother, Angelique Smith; his fiancee, Lauren London; brother Samiel Asghedom; and Snoop Dogg. I wanted to focus on how the Congressional Black Caucus commemorated his life and how the L.A. City Council was expected to rename the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue after him. But it would be disingenuous to wax poetic on the ramifications of his death when the circumstances that followed it crowbarred their way into the narrative.