Best live music in L.A.: Playboy Jazz Festival, Go West Fest and more

L.A.’s titan of Pride celebrations returns to take over West Hollywood along Santa Monica Boulevard. This year’s event features a new layout with two stages, featuring performances by Meghan Trainor, Ashanti, Years & Years, Dej Loaf, the Drums, Amara La Negra, Cupcakke, Saro and many more. The party gets started with a new Friday night program featuring an opening ceremony, a WeHo Vogue Ball and Drag Show, local DJs and an hour-long concert from the dancing queen herself, Paula Abdul. Opening night and the weekend’s “Pride on the Boulevard” events are free and open to the public, while tickets to the main festival stages along San Vicente Boulevard cost $30 for a single-day pass and $50 for the weekend. West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., 6 p.m. Friday and 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.