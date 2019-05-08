Best live music in L.A.: The Strokes, Health and more

The week in live music in L.A. boasts some mighty returns, and mighty causes to boot.
Health
L.A.’s hometown noise heroes are back with a pair of sure-to-be-raucous shows at downtown’s Teragram Ballroom. The group returned with its fourth full-length album, “Vol. 4 :: Slaves of Fear,” in February, marking the band’s first output since the departure of founding member Jupiter Keyes in 2015. The record offers a fully loaded recharge of the band’s heavy sound, packed with sludgy riffs and dystopian undertones that promise to rattle the room live. Tickets for Friday are sold out, but you can still grab some starting at $18 on the secondary market. Tickets for Saturday’s show are still available for $20. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Strokes: FoodCycle LA and the Center in Hollywood Benefit
The Strokes have been busy with side projects for the past few years, but the NYC garage-rock kings have embarked on a “global comeback” for 2019, including a much-hyped stop in L.A. next week. If the band’s acclaimed live chops weren’t enough of a draw, all proceeds from the gig will benefit two local agencies supporting L.A.’s homeless community. The Center in Hollywood provides access to community health and mental healthcare, alongside housing support through its collaborative model. FoodCycle LA works to combat food insecurity and waste by collecting excess food from grocery stores, restaurants and farmers markets and delivering it to organizations that feed the hungry. Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some available for resale via Craigslist. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Monday.
Protect the Blood: A Benefit to Fight Blood Cancers
Heavyweights of L.A. nightlife are joining forces Thursday to support the mission of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society with a slate of secret guests. With forces of the local electronic and hip-hop scenes like Lil Death, Lights Down Low, Ham on Everything and Paradigm Agency supporting the event, the lineup — and its cause — promise to be well worth the price of admission. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., 8 p.m. Thursday.
ÌFÉ
Since arriving in Puerto Rico in the late 1990s, singer-drummer-producer Otura Mun has established himself as something of a luminary in the local music scene. An Ifá priest in the Yoruba religion, Mun has produced acclaimed songs and albums for many of the island’s artists, but here returns with a project all his own. ÌFÉ is deeply spiritual, blending contemporary electronic sounds with Afro-Caribbean language and melodic soul rooted in griot traditions, Cuban rumba, dancehall and much more. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 the day of the show. Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., 8:30 p.m. Friday.