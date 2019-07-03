Best live music in L.A.: Nile Rodgers, Chrissie Hynde, Billie Eilish and more

Celebrate the long weekend in style with a full slate of July 4th festivities and gigs from hometown icons.
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Nile Rodgers and Chic
Put a little funk in your Fourth with the final night of Nile Rodgers and Co.’s firework-lighted run at the Hollywood Bowl. Join disco’s legendary hit makers alongside the L.A. Phil for a set that includes American orchestral anthems and celebratory jams culled from Rodgers’ and Chic’s extensive catalogs. Special guests DrumLine Live (of Beyoncé “Homecoming” fame) also will join in the action. Tickets start at $29, with half off for children 12 and younger. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Grand Park and the Music Center’s Fourth of July Block Party
Head downtown for this free community celebration featuring some of L.A.’s finest homegrown musicians and artists. Grab a drink and convene to the tunes of Linafornia, the Delirians, Boogaloo Assassins, Blaq Pages and more across two stages beginning at 3 p.m. Stick around to watch fireworks light up the Civic Center skyline at 9 p.m. The event concludes at 9:30 p.m. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 3 p.m. Thursday
Chrissie Hynde
Following her acclaimed recent tours with the Pretenders, Chrissie Hynde surely doesn’t have anything left to prove. But that’s not stopping her from presenting a world-premiere solo event with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra this Saturday. Fans can expect a selection of Pretenders favorites as well as a showcase of tracks from Hynde’s striking new jazz-dub album, “Valve Bone Woe,” which features covers of songs by the Beach Boys, Nick Drake, Antônio Carlos Jobim and Ray Davies, among others. Tickets start at $17. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 8 p.m. Saturday
The Damned, X, Reverend Horton Heat
Exorcise your demons with this stacked lineup of rock heavy hitters. Decades into their respective careers, these three acts are still going strong, delivering your favorite anti-hits with a rawness and fury that’s often imitated but never duplicated. Tickets start at $27.50. Pacific Amphitheater, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Amyl and the Sniffers with Alice Bag
Sunday offers a can’t-miss evening for punk femme greats at the Teragram Ballroom. Snarling Aussies Amyl and the Sniffers return to serve up their booming grimy rock goodness, armed with stage antics well-honed from the past few months on the road. Be sure to show up early to catch first wave L.A. punk pioneer Alice Bag, who remains as raucous and politically charged as ever with a batch of new songs from this year’s new album, “Blueprint.” Tickets start at $14. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St., L.A., 8 p.m. Sunday.
Billie Eilish
Following her headline-making set at Coachella, L.A. dark pop phenomenon Billie Eilish needs no introduction. The 17-year-old has jolted the music industry with her acclaimed debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” enjoying top chart status and heavy radio play destined to soundtrack the summer. Come see what all the hype is about at this packed hometown tour stop, featuring opener Denzel Curry. Tickets are sold out, but you can find some available for resale through AXS starting at $220. Shrine Expo Hall, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday