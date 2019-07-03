Best live music in L.A.: Nile Rodgers, Chrissie Hynde, Billie Eilish and more

Following her headline-making set at Coachella, L.A. dark pop phenomenon Billie Eilish needs no introduction. The 17-year-old has jolted the music industry with her acclaimed debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” enjoying top chart status and heavy radio play destined to soundtrack the summer. Come see what all the hype is about at this packed hometown tour stop, featuring opener Denzel Curry. Tickets are sold out, but you can find some available for resale through AXS starting at $220. Shrine Expo Hall, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday