Music Picks: YG, Lemonheads, Killing Joke and more

Listening to the final moments of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” performed live on a 12-hour loop may not be the most conventional way to spend your Saturday afternoon, but director Ragnar Kjartansson’s wild and ambitious take on the rapturous classic promises to be an unforgettable experience. The act of extreme repetition will see the piece move from elegant to winking to ecstatic before returning to a state of bliss. Saturday’s West Coast premiere will be a fully staged production, featuring accompaniment from experimental classical ensemble Wild Up. Tickets are sold out, but a limited number of standby tickets are available to attend one hour of the performance between 1 and 7 p.m. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., noon Saturday.