Review: Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ is as clunky as an elephant learning to fly

With his horses having been sold to pay bills, Holt is put in charge of the elephants, including a very pregnant Mrs. Jumbo (also a CG creation). That means that Milly and Joe get to spend a lot of time with the big-eared infant soon to be known as Dumbo, a woebegone youngster universally mocked for his looks. They're also the first to learn that, with the help of a feather as in the original, this beast can fly.