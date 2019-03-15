Advertisement

On the ground at SXSW, America's ‘punk rock’ festival

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Mar 15, 2019 | 9:35 AM
A recent screening held at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for SXSW)

The Los Angeles Times is in Austin for South by Southwest, the the annual festival of film, music, technology, art, culture, tacos, barbecue, partying — and something of a laboratory think tank for the future.

Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with @marcmaron, who's expanding his wings as a movie actor, along with director @lynnsheltonfilm, who saw him as a star. Olsen also interviews @alexgibneyfilm, whose documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, “The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley,” is set to debut on HBO.

And in a preview of next week's episode, Austin native Ethan Hawke shares his affection for SXSW, and says "its DNA is a little more punk rock than any other festival in America."

READ MORE: Jordan Peele reveals the secrets of ‘Us’ at South by Southwest »

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf ‘got out of jail, walked onto a film set’ while making SXSW hit ‘Peanut Butter Falcon' »
