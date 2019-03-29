Check out and enjoy the ride: ‘The Beach Bum’ riffs on classic stoner films

Six years after “Spring Breakers,” Harmony Korine is back with a new film, “The Beach Bum,” out now in theaters. The wildly creative filmmaker and fine artist is a teller of modern-day tall tales, something of a cross between a burnout Mark Twain and an Andy Warhol of the Florida Keys. Korine talks with L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) about how he’s skirting autobiography in his work, the casting choices he made for “The Beach Bum” — like Matthew McConaughey, Martin Lawrence, Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Buffett — and how he feels about being a perennial Hollywood outsider.