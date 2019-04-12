How ‘Heathers’ survived the test of time to become a cult sensation

With its big hair and big shoulder pads, the film took on the nasty high school caste system in a way that was ahead of its time. “Heathers” turned the common cruelty of most teen films of that era on its head. In a conversation with LA Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus ), the movie’s writer, director and one of its Heathers explain that the film was designed as an antidote to John Hughes movies.