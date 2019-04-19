Advertisement

‘Game of Thrones’: We can’t quit you

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Apr 19, 2019 | 11:35 AM
‘Game of Thrones’: We can’t quit you
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the premiere episode of Season 8's "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

HBO may not have known it had a hit on its hands in 2011, but the premiere of the final season of “Game of Thrones” shattered ratings records for the network.

Viewing of the series has reached a fever pitch and blown up Twitter, while fans divine clues over who will live, who will die and who will win the Iron Throne.

Advertisement

L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus ) is joined by @marymacTV, @tracycbrown and @MeredithBlake to ponder deep cuts and the series' role in the history of modern television.

When was the last time the public had to say goodbye to a show long before growing tired of it?
Advertisement
Advertisement