‘Shtisel,’ an Israeli TV show about ultra-Orthodox Jews, is a hit on Netflix

Reflecting on drawing from his upbringing to explore a hermetic world in “Shtisel,” Indursky told the Times of Israel: “You’re carrying these characters on your back and you want it to be good for them, and for others to meet them. When it comes out, you want people to see it and understand it. … Their religious practice is not an issue at all. There are other issues for them; they fall in love, they live their lives.”