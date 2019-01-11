TV This Week: ‘True Detective,’ ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ and more

SUNDAY
The new series “American Style” is a four-part survey of sartorial splendor from the 1940s to the present. With commentary from Tim Gunn, Donna Karan, Carson Kressley, Isaac Mizrahi, Christie Brinkley and others. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN; concludes next Sun.
With 14 nominations, the period-drama “The Favourite” is the, um, favorite in the film categories at the “24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.” Taye Diggs hosts the proceedings in Santa Monica. 7 p.m. KTLA
They were BFFs until one day they weren’t in the new thriller “Best Friend’s Betrayal.” With Mary Grill and Vanessa Walsh. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Yas queen! Jenna Coleman reigns as “Victoria” for a third season of the period drama on “Masterpiece.” Followed by Part 1 of the two-part historical special “Victoria & Albert: The Wedding.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
“Moonlight’s” Mahershala Ali will be asking the questions this time around in a third season of the mystery drama “True Detective.” With Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
Log in to “Valley of the Boom,” a new drama about the tech industry in Silicon Valley in the 1990s. With Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn and “New Girl’s” Lamorne Morris. 9 and 9:58 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The true-crime series “Dirty John” concludes. With Connie Britton and Eric Bana. 10 p.m. Bravo
MONDAY
The new special “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence” finds the former “Fox & Friends” cohost shining a light on the stories of survivors of sexual harassment and abuse. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A federal agent (“NYPD Blue’s” Mark-Paul Gosselaar) goes on the lam with a young girl who might hold the key to a stopping a global pandemic in the new series “The Passage.” With Saniyya Sidney, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Henry Ian Cusick. 9 p.m. Fox
Aw, rats! Efforts to stop “Rodents of Unusual Size” from ravaging Louisiana’s ecosystem are detailed in this documentary on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Felicity Huffman and “The Wire’s” Michael K. Williams explore their respective family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The family drama “This Is Us” is back with new episodes. With Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
The aliens are more extraterrestrial than illegal in “Roswell, New Mexico,” a reboot of the UPN/WB drama “Roswell.” With Jeanine Mason and Nathan Parsons. 9 p.m. KTLA
“American Experience” tours the Florida Everglades, probably in one of those boats with a big ol’ fan on the back, in the new episode “The Swamp.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Of monsters and men: Will Ferrell, Seth Rogen and “Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood take on Mary Shelley’s classic horror tale “Frankenstein” on the season premiere of “Drunk History.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Welcome to “Temptation Island.” The 2001-03 romance-and-reality series also gets a reboot, with Mark L. Walberg returning as host. 10 p.m. USA
WEDNESDAY
If you love horses, it would behoove you to watch the new two-part episode “Equus: Story of the Horse” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE; concludes next Wed.
The teen drama “Riverdale” is also back with new episodes. With KJ Apa, Lili Reinheart and Camila Mendes. 9 p.m. KTLA
See how Iraq’s Saddam Hussein managed to hold on to power for three-plus decades on a new episode of “The Dictator’s Playbook.” 10 p.m. KOCE
“In Pursuit With John Walsh” is a new true-crime series starring the activist and former host of the similarly-themed series “America’s Most Wanted.” 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
The sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” serves up a fifth season. With Eugene Levy, Chris Elliott and Catherine O’Hara. 10 p.m. Pop
The course load is murder at a school for criminals’ kids in the dark, teen-themed drama “Deadly Class.” With Benjamin Wadsworth and Benedict Wong. 10 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
Which witch is which? Find out in the imported supernatural drama “A Discovery of Witches.” With Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer. Sundance Now
The online series “Star Trek: Discovery” blasts off for a second season. With Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Michelle Yeoh. 5:30 p.m., CBS All Access
The new Fab 5 from the “Queer Eye” reboot face off on the season premiere of “Lip Sync Battle.” 9 p.m. Paramount Network
A trio of landscape designers known as the Manscapers ply their trade in the new reality series “Backyard Envy.” 10 p.m. Bravo
FRIDAY
The parents of a young boy who identifies as female clash over the child’s upbringing in the imported drama series “Butterfly.” With “Marcella’s” Anna Friel. Any time, Hulu
Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez? The “Jane the Virgin” star supplies the voice of globe-trotting super-thief “Carmen Sandiego” in this animated take on the classic educational series. Any time, Netflix
“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace plays bodyguard for a young heiress in the new action thriller “Close.” With “Rome’s” Indira Varma. Any time, Netflix
The new documentary “Fyre” tells the tale of the star-studded 2016 music festival in the Bahamas that almost was — then disastrously wasn’t. Any time, Netflix
Tiny dancer: A transgender youth dreams of becoming a ballerina in the imported Belgian drama “Girl.” With Victor Polster. Any time, Netflix
Gal pals Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are still “Grace and Frankie” in a fifth season of this comedy. Any time, Netflix
It’s the end of the world as they know it, unless “The Leftovers’ ” Margaret Qualley can stop it, in the new sci-fi thriller “IO.” With Anthony Mackie and Danny Huston. Any time, Netflix
An activist and rapper tackles controversial topics in the new series “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike.” Any time, Netflix
Vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) brings the pain in a second season of “Marvel’s The Punisher.” With Ben Barnes and “Daredevil’s” Deborah Ann Woll. Any time, Netflix
She’s cool, she’s royal, she’s “A Winter Princess” in this new romantic TV movie. With Natalie Hall. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Joffrey Ballet go to hell and back in a joint production of Gluck’s “Orphee et Eurydice” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A veteran comic tries to get his name out there in the new standup special “Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Charlize Theron is the mother of all overworked moms in writer Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman’s 2018 comedy-drama “Tully.” With Kyle Chandler and Mackenzie Davis. 7:20 p.m. HBO
Two authors on a book tour write their own “Winter Love Story” in this new TV movie. With Jen Lilley and Kevin McGarry. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The new historical drama “Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story” stars Christina Ricci as the crusading 19th-century investigative journalist who went undercover to expose harsh conditions at a women’s insane asylum. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin take the war on drugs to a Mexican cartel leader’s doorstep in the 2018 sequel “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” 8 p.m. Starz
“Brexit,” stage left. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the political strategist tasked with selling the notion of leaving the European Union to the British public in this new docudrama. 9 p.m. HBO
