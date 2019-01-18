TV This Week, Jan. 20-26: ‘Broad City’ on Comedy Central, the Kingdom Day Parade and more

SUNDAY
The Rams face the Saints for the NFC Championship and the Patriots play the Chiefs for the AFC Championship, with the winners to meet in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Noon, Fox; 3:30 CBS
The four-part fashion docu-series “American Style” concludes with two new episodes covering the 1980s-2000s. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
Online dating leads to a “Deadly Match” in this new thriller. With Alyssa Lynch and Mitch Ainley. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The polygamy-themed reality shows “Sister Wives” and “Seeking Sister Wife” are back with new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. TLC
A couch-surfing comic (Pete Holmes) and your friendly neighborhood weed guy (Ben Sinclair) are back in new seasons of “Crashing” and “High Maintenance.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. HBO
Greed is good, etc.: Don Cheadle and “Girls’ ” Andrew Rannells take on 1980s Wall Street in the new comedy series “Black Monday.” With Regina Hall and Casey Wilson. 10 p.m. Showtime
They say that gal Frankie Shaw is one bad single mother in new episodes of the comedy-drama “SMILF.” With Rosie O’Donnell and Connie Britton. 10:35 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
He had a dream: He had a dream: This year’s edition of the annual “Kingdom Day Parade” marks what would have been civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts serves as grand marshal. 11 a.m. KABC
He’s looking for the men who killed his brother in the new Nevada-set western “Justice.” With “True Blood’s” Nathan Parsons and “The Sopranos’ ” Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Any time, Netflix
Tom Green, Kandi Burruss and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci are among those cohabitating on Season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Wed., Fri.
The contributions that Native Americans have made to popular music through the decades are celebrated in the documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Comics supply snark for footage of singles on blind dates in the new reality series “Dating: #No Filter.” 10:30 p.m. E!; also Tue.-Thu.
TUESDAY
The “Roseanne” spin-off “The Conners” ends its freshman season. With John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert. 8 p.m. ABC
This just in: Journalists Ann Curry, Lisa Ling and Christiane Amanpour investigate their respective family histories on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The Florida-set reality series “Siesta Key” is back for a second season. 9 and 10 p.m. MTV
A single mom coping with severe dissociative identity disorder shares her story in the intimate new docu-series “The Many Sides of Jane.” 10 p.m. A&E
WEDNESDAY
Just say “neigh!” The two-part episode “Equus: Story of the Horse: Chasing the Wind” concludes on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Whole lotta lava: “Nova” scopes out increased volcanic activity on the Big Island in the new episode “Kïlauea: Hawai’i on Fire.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The fantasy drama “The Magicians” conjures up a fourth season. With Arjun Gupta and Summer Bishil. 9 p.m. Syfy
A new episode of “The Dictator’s Playbook” recalls “Il Duce” himself, Italy’s Benito Mussolini. 10 p.m. KOCE
They’re armed, armored and ready to go medieval in the new competition series “Knight Fight.” 10 p.m. History Channel
THURSDAY
Your friendly neighborhood mermaid (Eline Powell) is back in the swim of things in a second season of the fantasy drama “Siren.” 8 p.m. Freeform
Pop diva Mariah Carey holds court as Jermaine Dupri and “Glee’s” Darren Criss perform some of her biggest hits on a very special episode of “Lip Sync Battle.” 9 p.m. Paramount
The fantasy comedy “The Good Place” ends its third season. With Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Gals pals Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer return for a fifth and final season of their saucy NYC-set comedy “Broad City.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central
“SNL” alums Rob Riggle and Taran Killam go head-to-head, as do Boy George and “OITNB’s” Laverne Cox, on a new episode of “Drop the Mic.” 10 p.m. TBS
“The Other Two” are the jealous older siblings of a teen turned Internet sensation in this new series. With Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke and Case Walker. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
FRIDAY
An investigator (Michaela Coel) from the International Criminal Court tries to take down an African militia leader in the imported thriller “Black Earth Rising.” With John Goodman. Any time, Netflix
“Bodyguard’s” Richard Madden is back as a man called Cosimo is Season 2 of the opulent period drama “Medici: Masters of Florence.” Any time, Netflix
Mads Mikkelsen plays a retired assassin with a particular set of skills in the stylish 2019 action fable “Polar.” Vanessa Hudgens also stars. Any time, Netflix
The kooky comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is back with the back half of its fourth season. Ellie Kemper stars. Any time, Netflix
“Sydney to the Max” is just your average plucky tween in this new sitcom. Ruth Righi stars. 8:25 and 9 p.m. Disney
A nun probes shocking allegations against a local priest in a new opera based on John Patrick Shanley’s hit Broadway play “Doubt” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Meet the new boss: “Battlestar Galactica’s” Jamie Bamber joins the cast of “Strike Back” as the action drama returns for a sixth season. 10 p.m. Cinemax
SATURDAY
A coach’s daughter reconnects with her former beau, now a famous quarterback, in the new romantic movie “SnowComing.” With Lindy Booth and Trevor Donovan plus former NFL stars Ed Marinaro and Joe Theismann. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The mother-daughter bond breaks bad in the twisted, fact-based tale “Love You to Death.” With Marcia Gay Harden, Emily Skeggs and Tate Donovan. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Oh, grow up! Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress and Jeremy Renner play old friends who still enjoy a game of “Tag” in this 2018 comedy. 8:15 p.m. HBO
“X-Men’s” James McAvoy hosts a new “Saturday Night Live.” Rapper Meek Mill is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
“Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ ” finds the comic tackling a variety of topics in this new standup special recorded in New York City. 10 p.m. HBO
Country music legend and noted bandana enthusiast Willie Nelson performs on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE
