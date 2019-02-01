TV This Week, Feb. 3-9: The Super Bowl, a Mister Rogers doc and more

SUNDAY
Cuddly canines cavort in “Puppy Bowl XV” and frisky felines do likewise for “Kitten Bowl VI.” Noon, 3 and 5 p.m. Animal Planet; 2 and 5 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots play your Los Angeles Rams in “Super Bowl LIII” in Atlanta. Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem, and Maroon 5 headlines the halftime show. 3:30 p.m. CBS
Whoa, tough crowd! Performers face judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul and Faith Hill plus a super-sized panel of entertainment experts in the new competition series “The World’s Best.” James Corden hosts. 7 p.m. CBS; also Wed., 8 p.m.
MONDAY
Our hero (Stephen Amell) and his team find themselves the subject of a documentary narrated by Kelsey Grammer on the 150th episode of “Arrow.” 8 p.m. KTLA
Matt LeBlanc is back as the “Man With a Plan” in the sitcom’s third-season premiere. Stacy Keach and Kevin Nealon also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
“Independent Lens” looks at the still-thriving trade in 20th-century knickknacks and figurines featuring offensive caricatures of African Americans in the new documentary “Black Memorabilia.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Movie maven Elvis Mitchell talks shop with filmmakers like Paul Feig, Sofia Coppola, Ryan Coogler and Guillermo del Toro in the new docu-series “Elvis Goes There.” 10 p.m. Epix
TUESDAY
Where you been? The new special “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner” finds the comic turned sitcom star returning to the stand-up stage for the first time in more than two decades. Any time, Netflix
Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump delivers the annual “State of the Union” address before a joint session of Congress. 6 p.m. various channels
“GMA’s” Michael Strahan and “Law & Order’s” S. Epatha Merkerson explore their family histories on a new installment of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Love, peace… and soul! Music stars of today portray R&B legends of the past in “American Soul,” a new drama about the long-running syndicated dance show “Soul Train.” With Sinqua Walls as host Don Cornelius and guest stars including Bobby Brown, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. 9 and 10 p.m. BET
“Drunk History” kicks off Black History Month with an episode saluting the Little Rock Nine and America’s first black female pilot. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
A combat medic and a firefighter are fixin’ to get hitched in the debut installment of the reality series “My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
WEDNESDAY
The new documentary “LA Foodways” spotlights our fair city’s agricultural past as well as current efforts to feed its ever-growing population. 8 p.m. KCET
Pyramid scheme: Archaeologists Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass have a go at “Decoding the Great Pyramid” in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Host Don Wildman heads to Washington, D.C., for “The Watergate Scandal: A Mysteries at the Museum Special.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Rossi and Krystall (Joe Mantegna, Gail O’Grady) prepare to tie the knot, and singer Johnny Mathis guest stars as himself, on the 14th-season finale of the procedural drama “Criminal Minds.” 10 p.m. CBS
Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead. But that won’t stop the former Spanish ruler from being profiled on a new episode of “The Dictator’s Playbook.” 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
The show must go on: The new documentary “Song of Parkland” follows theater students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida as they try to pick up where they left off following last year’s horrific school shooting. 7 p.m. HBO
“Supernatural” hits the 300-episode mark with an outing that has “The Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to reprise his role as paterfamilias John Winchester. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
R&B star John Legend puts in an appearance on “Lip Sync Battle,” where his wife, supermodel Chrissy Teigen, works as co-host. Pop music’s Andy Grammer and “Riverdale’s” Vanessa Morgan compete. 9 p.m. Paramount
FRIDAY
Joaquin Phoenix portrays quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan in the Gus Van Sant-directed bio-drama “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black also star. Anytime, Amazon Prime
A sports agent concocts a scheme to disrupt the world of pro basketball in director Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone-shot 2019 drama “High Flying Bird.” With André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke. Anytime, Netflix
He may not be hosting the Oscars, but he’ll educate you about famous and less famous African American high achievers in the new comedy special “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.” Anytime, Netflix
The rebooted sitcom “One Day at a Time” returns for Season 3. With Justina Machado and Rita Moreno. Any time, Netflix
You couldn’t pay us to relive our middle-school years. But two full-grown women — Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle — will do just that in the new definitely-not-for-kids sitcom “Pen15.” Anytime, Hulu
The remaining chefs go toque-to-toque on the season finale of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
An inner-city high school teacher fights to give her teenage son a chance at a better life in playwright Dominique Morisseau’s poignant stage drama “Pipeline” airing on a new “Live From Lincoln Center.” With Karen Pittman and Namir Smallwood. 9 p.m. KOCE
The new documentary “Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me” remembers the late, great R&B singer who persevered despite being paralyzed in a 1982 car accident. 9 p.m. Showtime
Yas, queens! “Black Panther’s” Lupita Nyong’o is Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s guest on the season premiere of their chat show “2 Dope Queens.” 11 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
Julia Stiles discovers that life on the “Riviera” ain’t all glitz and glamour in this lavish new mystery-drama. With Lena Olin. 7 p.m. Ovation
Fred Rogers, beloved host of the children’s TV show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and exemplar of nontoxic masculinity, is remembered in the 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 8 p.m. KOCE, KVCR, HBO
A small-town bookstore owner discovers an old beau now works for the developer who wants to put her out of business in the new romantic TV movie “The Story of Us.” With Maggie Lawson and Sam Page. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
One woman’s true-life tale of growing up in an infamous mafia family is told in the new TV movie “Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter.” With Chelsea Frei and Maurice Benard. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Halsey pulls double duty as host and musical guest on a new episode of “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 p.m. NBC
John Prine, Rosanne Cash, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Brandi Carlile and k.d. lang are among the myriad artists taking the stage for “ACL Presents: Americana 17th Annual Honors.” From the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
