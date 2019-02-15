TV This Week, Feb. 17-23: ‘Documentary Now!’ on IFC, NBC’s ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ and more

SUNDAY
The local origins of MS-13 are examined in the new docu-special “World’s Most Dangerous Gang: Power of Fear.” 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Shelters dogs put their best paws forward in the two-night special “2019 American Rescue Dog Show.” Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel; also Mon.
The two-night docu-special “Presidents at War” salutes Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and other U.S. presidents who served in uniform before going on to become commander in chief themselves. 8 p.m. History Channel; also Mon.
“Hidden Family Secrets” spill forth after a daughter’s mysterious disappearance in this new thriller. With Diora Baird and Abbie Gayle. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Thankyouverymuch! The undisputed King of Rock ’n’ Roll is hailed in an “Elvis All-Star Tribute.” With Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. 9 p.m. NBC
Everything you always wanted to know about the presidents’ residence but were afraid to ask is revealed in the new special “The Secret History of the White House.” 10 p.m. History Channel
Your favorite overly excitable ex-pat Brit is back in a new season of his satirical series “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” 11 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
The worldwide winner is announced on the season finale of the spin-off competition “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
The 2018 documentary “United Skates” takes a freewheeling look at the intersection of roller skating and hip-hop culture. With Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio, et al. 8 p.m. HBO
Filmmaker Bing Liu catches up with a pair of his old skateboarding buddies in the poignant 2018 documentary “Minding the Gap” airing on “POV.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Host Elvis Mitchell chats up filmmaker Sofia Coppola in a Paris-themed episode of “Elvis Goes There.” 10 p.m. Epix
Everything you always wanted to know about the presidents’ airplane but were afraid to ask is revealed in the new special “The Secret History of Air Force One.” 10 p.m. History Channel
TUESDAY
Funny folks Seth Meyers, Tig Notaro and Sarah Silverman explore their respective family histories on a new edition of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“American Masters” recalls a legendary African American singer, dancer and actor in the new episode “Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The documentary “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story” remembers the African American theologian whose writings helped shape the struggle for civil rights. 9 p.m. KLCS, 10 p.m. KCET
Don’t bother to knock! Your kooky hostess is back in a second season of her comedy series “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” 10 p.m. TruTV
WEDNESDAY
Outwit, outplay, etc.: The reality competition “Survivor” launches its 38th cycle. Jeff Probst hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
“Nature” looks at plant and animal life around “Living Volcanoes” in this new episode, then “Nova” examines the threat posed by a dormant super volcano underneath the city of Naples, Italy, in the new episode “The Next Pompeii.” 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE
There’s a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on in “The Deadly 1906 Earthquake: A Mysteries at the Museum Special.” With host Don Wildman. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Fiddle me this! “Secrets of the Dead” seeks to separate fact from fiction vis-à-vis a much-maligned Roman emperor in the new episode “The Nero Files.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Guru or grifter? Commune or cult? The docu-series “Wild, Wild Country” comes in for a spoofing on the Season 3 premiere of the mockumentary series “Documentary Now!” With Owen Wilson, Michael Keaton and host Helen Mirren. 11 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
The bad-cop, bad-cop drama “The Oath” is back for a second season. Sean Bean stars. Anytime, Sony Crackle
Cameo alert! Wil Wheaton, William Shatner, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, director Kevin Smith and “Magic Mike’s” Joe Manganiello guest stars as themselves on a new episode of “The Big Bang Theory.” 8 p.m. CBS
Rebel Wilson, Sofia Vergara and “The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison play along on the season premiere of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” 8 p.m. E!
Two intrepid journalists hike “Into the Grand Canyon” and then just keep on hiking in this new nature special. 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Don’t I know you? Sexy singles go on dates with lookalikes of their celebrity crushes in the new reality series “Game of Clones.” 9 and 10 p.m. MTV
“True Blood’s” Anna Paquin plays a publicist tasked with tamping down the flames of scandal surrounding her famous clients in the new series “Flack.” 10 p.m. Pop
“Desus & Mero” is a new weekly late-night talk show hosted by the duo behind the popular “Bodega Boys” podcast. 11 p.m. Showtime
FRIDAY
The culinary series “Chef’s Table” serves up a sixth season. Any time, Netflix
The unlikely friendship between two middle-aged misfits (Mark Duplass, Ray Romano) is tested when one is diagnosed with terminal cancer in director Alex Lehmann’s 2019 comedy-drama “Paddleton.” With Marguerite Moreau. Any time, Netflix
The Irish War of Independence rages on in Season 2 of the imported drama “Rebellion.” Brian Gleeson stars. Any time, Netflix
Money makes the world go around! “Harold & Kumar’s” Kal Penn is your guide to “This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy” in this new docu-series. Any time, Amazon Prime
“American Masters” recalls a groundbreaking African American country-music star in the new episode “Charley Pride: I’m Just Me.” 9 p.m. KOCE
One of the stars of the new sitcom “Fam” cracks wise in the new standup special “Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This.” 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
From the sandy sands of Santa Monica Beach, it’s the “2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.” “Parks & Rec’s” Aubrey Plaza is mistress of ceremonies for this year’s edition of the Oscars’ Eve celebration of indie flicks. 5 p.m. IFC
An executive from a frozen-food company hooks up with a hunky chef in the new TV movie “Love on the Menu.” With Autumn Reeser and Kavan Smith. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
It’s always the person you least suspect, unless it’s the person you most suspect, in the new thriller “Who’s Stalking Me?” With Chelsea Ricketts and Michael Welch. 8 p.m. Lifetime
An Internet bogeyman comes to life in the not-particularly-terrifying 2018 terror tale “Slender Man.” With Joey King and Julia Goldani Telles. 8 p.m. Starz
Hell hath no fury like a mother of two (Gabrielle Union) battling a band of home-invasion robbers in the 2018 thriller “Breaking In.” With Billy Burke. 8:30 p.m. HBO
“Westworld’s” Jeffrey Wright plays a convict nearing the end of his quarter-century prison sentence in the 2018 drama “O.G.” With Theothus Carter and William Fichtner. 10 p.m. HBO
