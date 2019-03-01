TV This Week, March 3-9: The docs ‘Free Solo,’ ‘Leaving Neverland’ and more

SUNDAY
An American political dynasty is saluted in the six-part docu-series “The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power.” 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are re-seated at the judges table on a new cycle of the rebooted “American Idol.” Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Wed.
Aw, Snapchat! Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Cardi B are among the nominees for “The BET Social Awards 2019.” From Atlanta. 8 p.m. BET
It’s time to play the “Family Food Showdown.” Valerie Bertinelli hosts this new amateur cooking competition. 8 p.m. Food Network
The two-part 2019 exposé “Leaving Neverland” revisits allegations of child sexual abuse against the late pop star Michael Jackson. 8 p.m. HBO; concludes Mon.
A female teacher inadvertently hooks up with a student in the new thriller “The Wrong Teacher.” With Jessica Morris and Philip McElroy. Dominique Swain, Dee Wallace, Eric Roberts and Vivica A. Fox also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The historical drama “Victoria” wraps its third season on “Masterpiece.” Jenna Coleman stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
The new documentary “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” profiles the controversial Fox News founder. 9 p.m. A&E
The best of the “Worst Cooks in America” in the culinary competition’s season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
Don’t … look … down: Rock climber Alex Honnold takes on Yosemite’s daunting El Capitan in the Oscar-winning 2018 documentary “Free Solo.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta are still your not-so “Good Girls” as this crime comedy kicks off a second season. 10 p.m. NBC
“The Hills’ ” Kristin Cavallari is still “Very Cavallari” in a second season of her latest reality series. 10 p.m. E!
MONDAY
Filmmaker Debra Kellner travels alongside families fleeing war zones in the 2018 documentary “Inside My Heart.” 9 p.m. Starz
The fact-based limited series “I Am the Night” concludes with a double-length episode. Chris Pine, India Eisley and Jefferson Mays star. 9 p.m. TNT
Who you gonna call? First responders recount their alleged encounters with the supernatural in the new series “Paranormal 911.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The fun in the sun continues on a third season of the reality series “Summer House.” 10 p.m. Bravo
TUESDAY
The ladies dish about Colton as well as each other in a new “The Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC
“Hoarders” still have too much stuff — way too much stuff — as this unscripted series unpacks a 10th season. 8 p.m. A&E
Chiropodist and YouTube personality Jonathan Tomines specializes in treating the agony of the feet in his new reality series “The Toe Bro.” 10 p.m. A&E
“Lost Treasures of Egypt” surveys the swag intended for a certain boy king in the afterlife in the new episode “Tutankhamun’s Treasures.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
WEDNESDAY
The restaurant-makeover series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” closes out its latest season. 8 p.m. Fox
Those catty Manhattanites return in an 11th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” 9 p.m. Bravo
It’s Jimmy and Gretchen’s last “Sunday Funday” as an unmarried couple on a new episode of the sitcom “You’re the Worst.” With Chris Geere and Aya Cash. 10 p.m. FXX
Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett stars in a sendup of the docu-profile “Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present” on a new “Documentary Now!” 11 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
Vienna is the destination on the season premiere of Richard Ayoade’s “Travel Man.” A second new episode visits Paris. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Ovation
The campus comedy “A.P. Bio” is back in session for a sophomore season. With Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt. 8:30 p.m. NBC
They’re still making a federal case out of it in the Season 2 premiere of the courtroom drama “For the People.” With Britt Robertson, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith. 10 p.m. ABC
FRIDAY
Ricky Gervais plays a widower with zero filter — so basically, Ricky Gervais, but as a widower — in the new comedy series “After Life.” Any time, Netflix
Alfre Woodard gets her grove back, in Montana of all places, in the new comedy “Juanita.” Blair Underwood also stars. Any time, Netflix
Tim Roth and the aforementioned Christina Hendricks return for a second season of the dark drama “Tin Star.” Any time, Amazon Prime
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi collects kudos at the “Trailblazer Honors 2019.” Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood and “#MeToo” movement founder Tarana Burke are also feted. 9 p.m. Logo, VH1
A sheltered young woman (Bel Powley) undergoes a shocking transformation in the 2018 supernatural thriller “Wildling.” With Liv Tyler and Brad Dourif. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
A grade school teacher makes a colorful connection with a widowed architect and his daughter in the new TV movie “Love Under the Rainbow.” With Jodie Sweetin and David Haydn-Jones. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
A volcano’s pending eruption sets the timeline for the disappointing 2018 dino-sequel “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard plus an all-too-brief cameo by original franchise star Jeff Goldblum. 8 and 10:45 p.m. HBO
It’s all fun and games until it isn’t at the “Suburban Swingers Club” in this new thriller. With Dana Davis and Jesse Ruda. 8 p.m. and midnight Lifetime
“Luther’s” Idris Elba hosts and R&B star Khalid performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
