TV This Week, March 10-16: ‘Searching’ on Starz, ‘Punk’ on Epix and more

SUNDAY
The docu-series “Scandalous” returns with the three-part installment “The Trial of William Kennedy Smith.” 5 p.m. Fox News Channel
Local heroes and others devoted to “Finding Justice” for African American communities are saluted in this new docu-series. 8 p.m. BET
He’s the kind of man a teen’s mother warned her about in the new thriller “Seduced by a Killer.” With Clare Kramer and Mia Topalian. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and all your favorite deities are back in a second season of the fantasy drama “American Gods,” based on the Neil Gaiman novel. With Kristin Chenoweth and Crispin Glover. 8:05 and 9:35 p.m. Starz
Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Celine Dion, Patti LaBelle and others give a little r-e-s-p-e-c-t to a late, great R&B singer in the new special “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.” Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Common and John Legendalso perform. Tyler Perry hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
The reality series “Married to Medicine” begets a spin-off, “Married to Medicine Los Angeles.” 9 p.m. Bravo
Messers. Valastro and Goldman try to bake each other under the table in the new competition series “Buddy Vs. Duff.” 9 p.m. Food Network
“The Case Against Adnan Syed” is reexamined in this new docu-series that picks up the true-crime tale first told on the popular podcast “Serial.” 9 and 11:40 p.m. HBO
Sexy singles live, love and party perhaps a little too hard right here in L.A. in “Now Apocalypse,” a new darkly comic series from “Doom Generation” filmmaker Gregg Araki. With Avan Jogia, Kelli Berglund, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida. 9 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
DCI Colin Sutton (Martin Clunes, “Doc Martin") leads a “Manhunt” for a serial killer in this imported, fact-based, three-part crime drama. Any time, Acorn TV
As another season winds down, Colton Underwood makes his final selection on “The Bachelor.” The traditional “After the Final Rose” special airs the next night. 8 p.m. ABC; also Tue.
The new “Biography” special “John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky” tells the story of former Beatle John Lennon, his longtime lady love Yoko Ono, and the recording of his 1971 album “Imagine.” 9 p.m. A&E
It’s all over but the bake sale on the season finale of “Kids Baking Championship.” Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Oi! Iggy Pop, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Black Flag’s Henry Rollins, the Sex Pistols’ John “Johnny Rotten” Lydon and others help to tell the story of the musical genre known as “Punk” in this four-part rockumentary series. 10 p.m. Epix
TUESDAY
A fresh batch of kids takes to the kitchen for a new cycle of the spin-off competition “MasterChef Junior.” With host Gordon Ramsay. 8 p.m. Fox
Host Bob Saget is your guide to America’s naughtiest home videos — but not too naughty, this isn’t on Cinemax after all — in the new comedy series “Videos After Dark.” 10 p.m. ABC
Take me to your leader: Reports of UFOs in the skies over Washington, D.C., in the early 1950s are investigated in the season finale of the fact-based drama “Project Blue Book.” With Aidan Gillen. 10 p.m. History Channel
WEDNESDAY
Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and “Narcos’ ” Pedro Pascal play ex-special forces soldiers looking to pull a heist in a remote corner of South America in the new action thriller “Triple Frontier.” J.C. Chandor directs. Any time, Netflix
See which act is named “The World’s Best” in the talent competition’s first-season finale. With judges Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill and host James Corden. 9 p.m. CBS
Distilleries having a hard to keeping their spirits up get the help they sorely need in the new spinoff series “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
“Portlandia’s” Fred Armisen plays a super-fan of the creator of a certain single-panel comic strip in the mockumentary “Searching for Mr. Larson: A Love Letter From the Far Side” on a new “Documentary Now!” 11 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Michael Sheen are still fighting “The Good Fight” as this online legal drama returns for a third season. Any time, CBS All Access
Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks and the aforementioned Alicia Keys take home special honors at the “iHeartRadio Music Awards.” Scheduled performers include John Legend and Kacey Musgraves. 8 p.m. Fox
Fashion! Turn to the left! The design competition “Project Runway” is back with a new host, supermodel Karlie Kloss, and returning mentor Christian Siriano. 8 p.m. Bravo
The three remaining chefs go toque-to-toque-to-toque on the 16th-season finale of “Top Chef.” Padma Lakshmi hosts. 9:30 p.m. Bravo
FRIDAY
“Arrested Development” continues unabated with the back half of the rebooted sitcom’s fifth season. With Jason Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter. Anytime, Netflix
Everyone’s favorite mismatched couple (Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan) are back in new episodes of the made-in-Britain comedy “Catastrophe.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
A trans teen (Victor Polser) dreams of becoming a ballerina in Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont’s controversial 2018 drama “Girl.” Anytime, Netflix
These cartoons definitely ain’t for kids in the twisted new animated anthology series “Love, Death and Robots.” Anytime, Netflix
The new Fab Five are back to tell you what to wear, what to eat, etc., in new episodes of the rebooted reality series “Queer Eye.” Anytime, Netflix
“SNL’s” Aidy Bryant plays a plus-size gal living life on her own terms in the new comedy series “Shrill.” With John Cameron Mitchell and Julia Sweeney. Any time, Hulu
Idris Elba (“The Wire,” “Luther”) plays against type as a deejay turned male nanny in the imported comedy series “Turn Up Charlie.” With Piper Perabo. Anytime, Netflix
Friends, family members and fellow comics remember a famously foul-mouthed funnyman in the new docu-special “I Am Richard Pryor.” With Lily Tomlin, Jimmie Walker, et al. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
The new special “Sam Smith at the BBC” features the British vocalist sharing songs and stories in an intimate setting. 11 p.m. BBC America
SATURDAY
The new special “One Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil” finds the Canadian circus troop lending its talents to raise awareness of water issues. 8 p.m. CBS
Rival house flippers end up hooking up in the new TV movie “Flip That Romance.” With Julie Gonzalo and Tyler Hynes. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
See how that whole 12-straight-hours-of-murder-and-mayhem-once-each-year nonsense all got started in the 2018 prequel “The First Purge.” With Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis and Marisa Tomei. 8 p.m. HBO
The first rule of mommy group is you don’t talk about mommy group in the new thriller “Mommy Group Murder.” With Leah Pipes and Helena Mattson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
John Cho plays a desperate father “Searching” through his teen daughter’s social media accounts for clues to her whereabouts after she disappears in this 2018 thriller. With Debra Messing. 8 p.m. Starz
The reboot of the home-makeover series “Trading Spaces” is back for another season. Paige Davis hosts. 8 p.m. TLC
Someone redecorated your room “While You Were Out” — do you like it? — in a reboot of this reality series. 9 p.m. HGTV, TLC
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 10 - 16, 2019, in PDF format