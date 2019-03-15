TV This Week, March 17-23: ‘The OA: Part II,’ March Madness and more

SUNDAY
The new four-part docu-series “Tricky Dick” takes a Whittier-to-Washington-to-Watergate look at the life and political career of President Richard M. Nixon. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
“Mommy’s Little Princess” is an adopted 10-year-old who believes she’s been robbed of her royal birthright in this new thriller. With Alicia Leigh Willis and Sarah Abbott. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Former foes Chuck and Axe (Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis) join forces to smite their respective rivals as the N.Y.C.-set drama “Billions” returns for a fourth season. With Maggie Siff. 9 p.m. Showtime
“Leprechaun Returns” — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Linden Porco takes over for Warwick Davis in this 2018 entry in the horror franchise. 9 p.m. Syfy
MONDAY
A salute to the late Stanley Donen kicks off with a profile of the filmmaker on “Private Screenings” followed by “Singin’ in the Rain,” the beloved 1952 musical that Donen co-directed with the film’s star, Gene Kelly. 5 and 6 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
Sibling filmmakers muse over the possessions they find in their late grandmother’s New Jersey home in the impressionistic documentary “306 Hollywood” on a new “POV.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“The Chew’s” Clinton Kelly takes over as host for a new season of the culinary competition “Spring Baking Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the rise and fall of the multi-billion dollar tech company Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in the new documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.” 9 p.m. HBO
Syrian filmmaker Talal Derki embeds himself with a radical Islamist family to find out why some young men become militants in the 2017 documentary “Of Fathers and Sons.” 9 p.m. Starz
“The Mentalist’s” Robin Tunney plays a Marcia Clark-like prosecutor who gets a second shot at a celebrity who beat a murder rap eight years earlier in the new legal drama “The Fix.” 10 p.m. ABC
The Ramones take the U.K. by storm in 1976 while the Sex Pistols implode on their 1978 tour of the States in a new episode of the four-part docu-series “Punk.” 10 p.m. Epix
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Amy Schumer Growing” finds the off-color comic riffing on marriage and impending motherhood. Any time, Netflix
Their final decision is perfection and precision in the new quiz show “Mental Samurai.” Rob Lowe hosts. 9 p.m. Fox
“Frontline” revisits the case against the convicted war criminal dubbed “the butcher of Bosnia” in the new episode “The Trial of Ratko Mladic.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Close-knit tenants of a Brooklyn apartment building known as “The Village” share life’s ups and downs in this new multi-character drama. With Frankie Faison and Lorraine Toussaint. 10 p.m. NBC
“Tosh.0” starring Daniel Tosh and “The Jim Jefferies Show” return with new seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Fort Worth interior designer Grace Mitchell creates some “One of a Kind” spaces in this new home-makeover series. 10 p.m. HGTV
There’s gold in them thar hills in the Philippines in the new treasure-seeking series “Lost Gold of World War II.” 10 p.m. History Channel
“Teachers,” we hardly knew ye. This sitcom set in an elementary school and starring female comedy troupe the Katydids ends its three-season run. 10 p.m. TV Land
WEDNESDAY
A toxic mother-daughter relationship takes a series of dark turns in the debut installment of the true-crime anthology “The Act.” With Patricia Arquette, Chloë Sevigny and AnnaSophia Robb. Any time, Hulu
Honesty is not the best policy in “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” a new spin-off of 2010-17 mystery drama. With Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Sofia Carson and Kelly Rutherford. 8 p.m. Freeform
Chloé Grace Moretz stars as a 1990s teen shipped off to a gay conversion therapy camp in the 2018 comedy-drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” 9:45 p.m. HBO
Canadian crooner Michael Bublé shares songs and stories and performs with a 36-piece orchestra in the new concert special “bublé!” 10 p.m. NBC
Fred Armisen plays an ex-pat jazz guitarist strung out in Eastern Europe in the musical mockumentary “Long Gone” on a new “Documentary Now!” With “OITNB’s” Natasha Lyonne. 11 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
March Madness is in full effect with the first full day’s worth of match-ups at the “2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament.” 9 and 11:30 a.m., 4 and 6:40 p.m. CBS; 9:30 a.m., noon, 4:15 and 6:55 p.m. truTV; 10:20 a.m., 12:50, 3:45 and and 6:15 p.m. TNT; 10:50 a.m., 1:20, 4:15 and 6:45 p.m. TBS; more games Fri.-Sat on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV
Host Richard Ayoade visits Seville, then Venice, in back-to-back new installments of “Travel Man.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. Ovation
“Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester guest stars on a new episode of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi series “The Orville.” 9 p.m. Fox
FRIDAY
A singer and a music director find love behind the Iron Curtain in director Pawel Pawlikowski’s decades spanning 2018 romantic drama “Cold War.” With Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot. Any time, Amazon Prime
“The Dirt” on hard-partying glam-metal rock band Mötley Crüe gets dished in this new bio-drama. With Daniel Webber, Machine Gun Kelly, Douglas Booth, Iwan Rheon and “SNL’s” Pete Davidson. Any time, Netflix
Brit Marling is back as Prairie Johnson, a.k.a. “The OA,” in “The OA: Part II,” an all-new chapter in this absolutely-bonkers mystery-fantasy drama. Any time, Netflix
If you have to ask, you can’t afford it in the new L.A.-set real-estate reality series “Selling Sunset.” Any time, Netflix
“Great Performances” salutes a legendary Swedish soprano in the new episode “Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Two single parents meet cute while trying to adopt the same adorable dog in the new TV movie “Love to the Rescue.” With Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
He’s gonna need a bigger boat: Jason Statham takes on a massive prehistoric shark in the 2018 creature feature “The Meg.” With Li Bingbing, Curtis Stone, Rainn Wilson and Ruby Rose. 8 p.m. HBO
Hip-hop star and social-media maven DJ Khaled serves as master of ceremonies for “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019.” 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
She’s starting to wish that she hadn’t reconnected with the child she gave up for adoption years earlier in the new thriller “A Daughter’s Deception.” With Jade Harlow. 8 p.m. Lifetime
An Ice Age youngster and a wild wolf become traveling companions in the prehistoric 2018 adventure tale “Alpha.” With Kodi Smit-McPhee. 8 p.m. Starz
The new nature series “Great Bear Stakeout” gets up close and personal with a family of grizzlies in Alaska. 9 p.m. BBC America
“The Nanny’s” Fran Drescher is just one of several “Funny Women of a Certain Age” cracking wise in this new standup special. 9 p.m. Showtime
