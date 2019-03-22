TV This Week, March 24-30: ‘Tigerland,’ ‘Venom’ and more

SUNDAY
See how they run, from Dodger Stadium to downtown Santa Monica, at this year’s “Los Angeles Marathon.” 7 a.m. KTLA
His royal septuagenarian highness is profiled in the new biographical special “Prince Charles at 70.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Wanna bet? The possible ramifications of the legalization of sports gambling are considered in the four-part dou-series “Action.” 8 p.m. Showtime
It’s once more “Into the Badlands” as this martial arts drama returns with the back half of its third and final season. Daniel Wu stars. 10 p.m. AMC; also Mon.
Christof Putzel re-investigates unsolved mysteries in the new series “Mission Declassified.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
MONDAY
The new four-week docu-series “Jesus: His Life” retells the story of the man from Galilee from the perspective of family members, followers and opponents, and features commentary by historians, archaeologists and theologians. 8 p.m. History Channel
The reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” returns with a pair of new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. VH1
The two-night, four-part series “Women, War & Peace” explores the role that women have played in helping to resolve conflicts in trouble spots around the globe. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why Americans need to seriously chill the heck out — or else — in the new documentary “One Nation Under Stress.” 9 p.m. HBO
Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore? It wasn’t for the Germs, Bad Brains, Black Flag and other bands featured Part 3 of the four-part docu-series “Punk.” 10 p.m. Epix
“Star Wars’ ” Mark Hamill goes from Jedi to Templar when he joins the cast of “Knightfall” in the medieval drama’s Season 2 premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel
TUESDAY
The reality series “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” ends its current season. 8 p.m. TLC
“The Partridge Family’s” Danny Bonaduce guest stars on a Partridge Family-themed episode of the 1970s-set sitcom “The Kids Are Alright.” With Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Comic Katt Williams guest stars as Kyra’s (Quvenzhané Wallis) estranged father on a new episode of the sitcom “black-ish.” 9 p.m. ABC
What happens on “Temptation Island” stays on Temptation Island in the rebooted reality series’ season finale. Mark L. Walberg hosts. 10 p.m. USA
The fate of humanity hangs in the balance in the freshman-season finale of the fantasy drama “Miracle Workers.” With Daniel Radcliffe as Craig and Steve Buscemi as God. 10:30 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
“Quantico’s” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares inspirational stories from the likes of actress-comic Akwafina and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in the new series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.” YouTube Premium
The winner is revealed on the series finale of the fashion-design competition “Project Runway All Stars.” The season finale of “American Beauty Star” follows. 8:30 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
Folks more fit than us challenge elite athletes on the “Million Dollar Mile” in this new obstacle-course competition. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
Gina Rodriguez is still “Jane The Virgin,” but for a limited-time only, as the campy comedy-drama returns for a fifth and final season. Rosario Dawson guest stars. 9 p.m. The CW
In short there’s simply not a more congenial spot than “King Arthur’s Lost Kingdom” on a new episode of the historical series “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Country music’s Brett Young shares the stage with ’90s-era R&B group group Boyz II Men on a new installment of the concert series “Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT
They suck: Vampires cohabitate in the New York borough of Staten Island in “What We Do in the Shadows,” a new mockumentary-style series based on the 2014 horror comedy. 10 p.m. FX
C’mon, get “Happy!” Patton Oswalt voices the titular tiny flying blue unicorn as this darkly comic series costarring “Law & Order: SVU’s” Christopher Meloni returns for Season 2. 10 p.m. Syfy
Cast members from “Glee” and the “American Pie” franchise reunite to do rap battle in the season finale of “Drop the Mic.” 10 p.m. TNT
You can hear a pin drop in the bowling-themed mockumentary “Any Given Saturday Afternoon” on new “Documentary Now!” 11 p.m. IFC
THURSDAY
Play ball! It’s opening day for “Major League Baseball,” and that includes the Dodgers hosting the Diamondbacks and the Angels taking on the A’s. 1 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet LA; 1 p.m. FSN
The new documentary “Freedom Writers: Stories From the Heart” profiles local teacher Erin Gruwell, who started a successful program to improve students’ literacy skills. 8 p.m. KOCE
“Legacies,” a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “The Originals,” ends its freshman season. With Danielle Rose Russell. 9 p.m. KTLA
Where everybody knows her name: “White Collar’s” Natalie Morales runs a backyard bar called “Abby’s” in this new sitcom set in suburban San Diego. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Abbi and Ilana, we hardly knew ye: After five funny seasons, the N.Y.C.-set sitcom “Broad City” offers its series finale. With Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Why do firemen wear red suspenders? Perhaps the answer lies in the new satirical workplace sitcom “Tacoma FD.” With “Super Troopers’ ” Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme. 10:30 p.m. truTV
FRIDAY
“Hanna” is a badass teen who’s spent her whole life training to take down the bad guys in this new series based on the 2011 action thriller that starred Saoirse Ronan. With Esme Creed-Miles and “The Killing’s” Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos. Any time, Amazon Prime
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson are on the trail of Depression-era bandits Bonnie and Clyde in the new crime tale “The Highwaymen.” Any time, Netflix
The comedic documentary “The Legend of Cocaine Island” tells of one man’s ill-advised efforts cash in on a stash of “Bolivian marching powder” buried somewhere in the Caribbean. Any time, Netflix
Drew Barrymore still adheres to the “Santa Clarita Diet” as this horror comedy returns for Season 3. Timothy Olyphant also stars. Any time, Netflix
Hail, She-sar! Britain’s Donmar Warehouse theater group stages an all-female production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” airing on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
“black-ish” costar Anthony Anderson returns to host the “50th NAACP Image Awards,” celebrating African American achievement in the arts. 6 p.m. TV One
A frustrated artist has “A Brush With Love” in this new made-for-cable romantic fable. With Arielle Kebbel and Nick Bateman. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Dancing queens: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and Cher costar in the ABBA-laden 2018 musical sequel/prequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” With Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. 8 and 10:30 p.m. HBO
Her late husband’s twisted twin sister blames her for his death in the new thriller “The Killer Next Door.” With Andrea Bogart and Hannah Barefoot. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tom Hardy shares his body with a shapeshifting alien creature that calls itself “Venom” in this 2018 sci-fi/action tale based on the Marvel Comics character. Michelle Williams also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
“Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh hosts a new “Saturday Night Live.” With musical guests, Aussie alt-rockers Tame Impala. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
They’re gr-r-reat! The 2019 nature documentary “Tigerland” examines efforts to save endangered tigers in India and Russia. 9 p.m. and midnight Discovery Channel
