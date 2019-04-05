What’s on TV This Week, April 7-13: ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and more

SUNDAY
Tomb it may concern: Host Josh Gates will unseal an ancient sarcophagus as part of the new special “Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live.” 5 and 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Reba McEntire is your hostess with the mostest at the “54th Academy of Country Music Awards.” Performers include Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. 8 p.m. CBS
Our girl Eve (Sandra Oh) and the villainous Villanelle (Jodie Comer) are back for Round 2 as the imported espionage drama “Killing Eve” returns with new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. BBC America; also AMC
A woman inadvertently rents a room to her daughter’s deranged nemesis in the new thriller “Nightmare Tenant.” With Lauralee Bell and Virginia Tucker. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The fact-based mystery drama “Mrs. Wilson” concludes on “Masterpiece.” Ruth Wilson stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
The streaming drama “A Discovery of Witches” comes to basic cable with a replay of its first season. With Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer. 9 p.m. AMC, BBC America
Cassie and Sunny (Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar) are back on the case in new episodes of the British police procedural “Unforgotten” on “Masterpiece.” 10 p.m. KOCE
It’s back to the City of the Big Shoulders as the Chicago-set coming-of-age drama “The Chi” returns for its sophomore season. 10 p.m. Showtime
MONDAY
Julie Graham and “The Woman in White’s” Olivia Vinall costar in the quirky new British crime drama “Queens of Mystery.” Any time, Acorn TV
The two remaining teams face off in the final of the “2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament.” From Minneapolis. 6 p.m. CBS
Hey, “White Boy,” what you doin’ uptown? The shockingly true tale of a teenage drug kingpin in 1980s Detroit is retold in this 2017 documentary. 9 p.m. Starz
“The Providers” are doctors plying their trade at rural free clinics in northern New Mexico in this new documentary airing on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Your humble host explores his own family history on the season finale of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
It’s back to the business of high-end magazine publishing in a second season of the drama “The Bold Type.” With Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy. 8 p.m. Freeform
Lawyers with the military’s Judge Advocate General Corps tackle tough cases in the new legal drama “JAG”… oops, we mean “The Code.” With Luke Mitchell and Anna Wood. 9 p.m. CBS
The aforementioned Henry Louis Gates Jr. is your guide to a hopeful yet tumultuous time in U.S. history in the new two-part special “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War.” 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes next Tue.
Gotta catch ’em all: The unscripted series “Deadliest Catch” is back for a 15th season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Jazz hands! Sam Rockwell portrays legendary Broadway director-choreographer Bob Fosse and Michelle Williams is Fosse’s muse, dancer Gwen Verdon, in the new limited series “Fosse/Verdon.” 10 p.m. FX
WEDNESDAY
Wilderness-survival expert Bear Grylls is waiting for you — yes, you! — to decide what to do next in the new interactive adventure series “You vs. Wild.” Anytime, Netflix
David Attenborough takes a crack at egg-splaining “The Egg: Life’s Perfect Invention” in this new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Whoa, Nessie! A new episode of “In Search of Monsters” seeks Scotland’s elusive Loch Ness Monster. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The new docu-special “Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet” recalls a remarkable time when scientists and politicians actually came together to avert an environmental catastrophe. 10 p.m. KOCE
Remains to be seen: Egyptologist Ramy Romany is your guide to ancient burial practices in the new series “Mummies Unwrapped.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
THURSDAY
Got zombie fatigue? Too bad. Even more are coming your way in the new horror drama “Black Summer.” Jaime King stars. Any time, Netflix
The new special “Cyberwork and the American Dream” explores how robots and artificial intelligence are going to take away our jobs and then eventually enslave all of humanity… probably. 8 p.m. KOCE
Ladies, they’re single: Women vie for the chance to hook up with two of the stars of “Jersey Shore” in the new reality series “Double Shot of Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny.” 8, 10 and 11 p.m. MTV
Former “20/20” host Elizabeth Vargas is after “The Untold Story” in this new investigative series. 9 p.m. A&E
Actor-comic Jack Black and newsman Dan Rather are host Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s guests on back-to-back new episodes of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. and midnight National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
Just a gigolo: A teen hunk (Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) markets himself as “The Perfect Date” in this new romantic comedy. With “Austin & Ally’s” Laura Marano and “Riverdale’s” Camila Mendes. Anytime, Netflix
Ryan O’Connell plays a young gay man with cerebral palsy looking for love and acceptance right here in L.A. in “Special,” a new comedy series based on his memoir. Anytime, Netflix
More online friends are menaced by an unseen malefactor in the 2018 franchise entry “Unfriended: Dark Web.” With Colin Woodell and Betty Gabriel. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
“American Masters” salutes a legendary newspaperman and turn-of-the-last-century media mogul in the new episode “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People.” 9 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
Live long and prosper: The new six-part series “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta” sends the neurosurgeon and CNN medical correspondent on a global quest to unlock the secrets of longevity. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
A lovelorn woman gets an expected response to the missive she tossed into the sea in the new TV movie “Bottled With Love.” With Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
You’ll swoon over Constance Wu, Henry Golding and the island nation that is Singapore in “Crazy Rich Asians,” director Jon M. Chu’s romantic 2018 fable based on the Kevin Kwan bestseller. With Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong and Akwafina. 8 p.m. HBO
“Secrets in a Small Town” are revealed after a teen’s disappearance in this new TV movie. With Kate Drummond and Rya Kihlstedt. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new sports doc “The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins” charts the NBA star’s efforts to come back from a potentially career-ending injury. 8 p.m. Showtime
All things not being equal sets Denzel Washington in motion once again in director Anton Fuqua’s 2018 action sequel “The Equalizer 2.” With Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman. 8 p.m. Starz
“The Favourite’s” Emma Stone hosts a new “Saturday Night Live.” With musical guest South Korean boy band BTS. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
