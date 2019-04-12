What’s on TV, April 14-20: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Ten Commandments’ and more

SUNDAY
It’s all over but the helicopter ride on the finale of the Richard Nixon docu-series “Tricky Dick.” A one-hour panel discussion follows. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN
Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins are more or less miserable in early 19th-century France in a new six-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel “Les Misérables” airing on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE
All hail Septa Unella, first of her name! That’s our pick for who’ll end up sitting in the big pointy chair as the fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season. With Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. 9 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
A grudge-bearing teen (Siena Agudong) stirs up trouble for an unsuspecting family in “No Good Nick.” Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin also star in this new comedy-drama. Anytime, Netflix
The four-part biographical series “Jesus: His Life” concludes with accounts of the first-century Jewish preacher’s crucifixion and purported resurrection. 8 p.m. History Channel
A wife, mother and former U.S. Marine fights to keep her family intact after her husband is deported to Mexico in the documentary “Marcos Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” on a new “Frontline.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Duff Takes the Cake” to local do-gooders deserving of a moist and tasty reward in this new series starring “Ace of Cakes’ ” Duff Goldman. 10 p.m. Food Network
Roger that! “American Dad,” Seth MacFarlane’s other off-color animated series, returns for its umpteenth season. 10 p.m. TBS
TUESDAY
The life, career and tragic death of former Trojan and Chargers football star Junior Seau are recalled in the sports doc “Seau” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN
From a distance, the world looks blue and green and the snow-capped mountains white in the 2015 documentary “Planetary.” 9 p.m. KCET
The historical series “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War” hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. concludes with a look at the rise of Jim Crow laws and the stirrings of the modern civil-rights movement. 9 p.m. KOCE
Lake Bell and Dax Shepard will have you singing “Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside!” in the new rural sitcom “Bless This Mess.” With Ed Begley Jr. and Pam Grier. 9:30 p.m. ABC
End of watch: The Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie” closes out its freshman season. 10 p.m. ABC
WEDNESDAY
Queen Bey leaves it all on the stage in “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” a new documentary about the music superstar’s show-stopping 2018 performance at Coachella. Any time, Netflix
And they’re off: The globe-trotting competition series “The Amazing Race” is back for its 31st cycle. Phil Keoghan returns as host. 9 p.m. CBS
Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na… Mothman! The mysterious cryptid is the next critter sought on a new “In Search of Monsters.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The debut episode of the limited series “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World” offers a Galileo-to-Hubble survey of the history of the telescope. 10 p.m. KOCE
Crikey! Late-night talk-show host Conan O’Brien visits the land down under — Australia — on a new edition of “Conan Without Borders.” 10 p.m. TBS
THURSDAY
Hosts Giles Coren and Monica Galetti get up close and personal with the staff at vacation spots around the globe in the new travelogue “Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.” 7 and 8 p.m. Ovation
The family sitcom “Life in Pieces” returns with a pair of non-contiguous episodes. With Dianne Wiest, James Brolin and Colin Hanks. 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Host Elizabeth Vargas examines how the Internet Age has changed the world’s oldest profession on a new installment of “The Untold Story.” 9 p.m. A&E
“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin is host Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s guest on a new episode of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
Det. Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is back on the case for a fifth season of “Bosch,” the cop drama based on the character created by crime novelist Michael Connelly. Any time, Amazon Prime
The new special “Brené Brown: The Call to Courage” features words of wisdom from the motivational speaker and noted TED talker. Anytime, Netflix
“Ramy” is your friendly, neighborhood first-generation Egyptian-American millennial living in suburban New Jersey in this new sitcom created by and starring Ramy Youssef. Anytime, Hulu
Gina Rodriguez plays a San Francisco-bound music writer partying hard with her besties on her last night in N.Y.C. in the new rom-com “Someone Great.” With Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise. Anytime, Netflix
CNN’s Kate Bennett profiles President Trump’s better half in “Woman of Mystery: Melania Trump” on a new “CNN Special Report.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
Two more classic episodes of the mother of all sitcoms are colorized for your viewing pleasure in the “I Love Lucy Funny Money Special.” 8 p.m. CBS
I am a camera: Influential street photographer Garry Winogrand is profiled on a new edition of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A new “VICE Special Report: The Future of Work” hammers home the inevitability of robots and artificial intelligence taking all our jobs and eventually enslaving us… probably. 10 p.m. HBO
Hannibal Buress and “SNL’s” Chris Redd are among the funny folks featured in the debut installment of “The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
It’s always 420 somewhere: Snoop Dogg, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Fab 5 Freddy and others opine on the connection between cannabis, music and culture in the new doc “Grass Is Greener.” Anytime, Netflix
Moses and Ramses (Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner) play their own game of thrones until the former answers a higher calling in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 biblical epic “The Ten Commandments.” With Vincent Price and Edward G. Robinson. 7 p.m. ABC
A woman hooks up with a hunky chocolatier in the new TV movie “Easter Under Wraps.” With Fiona Gubelmann and Brendan Penny. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
There’s a little something different under the hood in filmmaker Spike Lee’s fact-based 2018 crime drama “BlacKkKlansman.” With John David Washington, Adam Driver and Topher Grace. 8 p.m. HBO
The new TV movie “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story” tells of one young African American girl’s experience in the foster-care system. With Angela Fairley and Ginnifer Goodwin. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A cash-strapped duo tries to get their munchies-delivery business off the ground in the new made-for-cable sequel “How High 2.” With Lil Yachty, DC Young Fly, Mike Epps and NeNe Leakes. 9 p.m. MTV
A troubled teen finds a misplaced missive from her dearly departed mother in the new TV movie “My Mom’s Letter From Heaven.” With Barry Watson and Cindy Busby. 10 p.m. Lifetime
