What’s on TV, May 5-11: ‘The Spanish Princess’ on Starz and more

SUNDAY
The winner is revealed on the Season 3 finale of the competition series “World of Dance.” 8 p.m. NBC
He probably never should have been hired for her bachelorette party in the new thriller “Psycho Stripper.” With Karissa Lee Staples and Tyler Johnson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) sets her cap for England’s future Henry VIII in the lavish new historical drama “The Spanish Princess.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. Starz
The winning baker is revealed on the season finale of Buddy Valastro’s “Bake You Rich.” 10 p.m. Food Network
A new installment of “Mission Declassified” takes a dive into the infamous Black Dahlia murder. 10 p.m. Travel Channel
MONDAY
“Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike and “The IT Crowd’s” Chris O’Dowd play a married couple whose relationship has hit a rough patch in the new short-form series “State of the Union.” 5 p.m. Sundance Now, 10 p.m. Sundance TV; also Tue.-Fri.
You’re invited to “The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!” on a very special episode of “The Bachelorette.” Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
“Shadowhunters,” we hardly new ye. After three seasons, the supernatural drama ends its run with an extended episode. With Katherine McNamara and Matthew Daddario. 8 p.m. Freeform
The proof is in the pudding on the season finale of “Spring Baking Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Efforts to contain the 1986 accident at the Soviet nuclear plant in “Chernobyl” are recalled in this new five-part, fact-based miniseries. With Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson. 9 and 11 p.m. HBO
The new documentary “Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco” celebrates the fashion illustrator who famously hobnobbed with the likes of Grace Jones, Jessica Lange and Karl Lagerfeld. 9 p.m. Starz
Convicts from Hawaii serving their sentences “Out of State” at a for-profit prison in Arizona share their stories in this documentary on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The martial-arts drama “Into the Badlands” also ends its three-season run. Daniel Wu stars. 10 p.m. AMC
Ashanti, Ciara and H.E.R. are among the stars paying tribute to some very special ladies in the annual special “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom.” 10 p.m. VH1
TUESDAY
The inspiring new documentary “Foster” gets up close and personal with young people, surrogate parents, child-welfare workers and others involved in the foster-care system. 8 p.m. HBO
See how Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) spent her formative years in a special flashback episode of the sitcom “black-ish.” 9 p.m. ABC
The Tyler Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” returns for its sixth season. 9 p.m. OWN
“Frontline” takes stock of President Trump’s high-stakes standoff with China in the new episode “Trump’s Trade War.” 10 p.m. KOCE
We would have gone with “The Real Housewives of San Antonio,” but Bravo is calling their latest reality series “Texicanas” instead. 10 p.m. Bravo
WEDNESDAY
“Lucifer” is back and badder than ever as this once-canceled supernatural mystery-drama starring Tom Ellis is reborn as an online series. Anytime, Netflix
It’s season-finale time for the sitcoms “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled,” “Modern Family” and “Single Parents” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC
The music-biz dramas “Empire” and “Star” also end their seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
“Nova” examines the conditions that lead to the Camp Fire, the deadly blaze that devastated the rural town of Paradise, Calif., in 2018 in the new episode “Inside the Megafire.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The invention of the automobile — which would one day lead to drivers stuck in traffic on the 405 — is recalled on a new episode of “Breakthrough: The Ideas That Changed the World.” 10 p.m. KOCE
THURSDAY
French Polynesia and Oman are Giles and Monica’s destinations in back-to-back new episodes of “Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby.” 7 and 8 p.m. Ovation
Christine Baranski reprises her role as Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) mother on a new “The Big Bang Theory.” 8 p.m. CBS
Sexy singles check into the “Paradise Hotel” in a Kristin Cavallari-hosted reboot of the romance-and-reality series. 8 p.m. Fox
The name’s “Klepper,” Jordan Klepper. The comic chats up activists and other would-be do-gooders in this new docu-series. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
“Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky and Bill Nye the Science Guy are host Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s guests on back-to-back new episodes of “StarTalk.” 11 p.m. and midnight National Geographic Channel
FRIDAY
“Easy” does it as this Chicago-set anthology series returns for its third and final season. Anytime, Netflix
The new docu-series “Jailbirds” offers an “Orange Is the New Black”-style look at female inmates at the Sacramento County Jail. Anytime, Netflix
Giovanni Ribisi is still the conman called “Sneaky Pete” in a third season of this quirky crime drama. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Teens in a small New England town wake up one day without parents, teachers or any adult supervision whatsoever in the dark new drama series “The Society.” Anytime, Netflix
Things go sideways when gal pals of a certain age vacay together in “Wine Country” in this new comedy directed by Amy Poehler and costarring Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Tina Fey. Anytime, Netflix.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” are back in action for a sixth season of this action drama. With Ming-Na Wen, Henry Simmons and Chloe Bennet. 8 p.m. ABC
That English manor house is haunted — haunted, I tells ya! — in the 2018 gothic thriller “The Little Stranger.” With Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson and Charlotte Rampling. 8:05 p.m. Cinemax
Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) graces the stage on a new “Live From Lincoln Center.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The four-part docu-series “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” gives props to one of the greatest hip-hop collectives of all time — of all time! 9 p.m. Showtime
The Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods” concludes its ninth season. 10 p.m. CBS
R&B sensation Lizzo joins the fun on a new episode of “The New Negroes With Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle.” 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
Ne’er-do-well student Kevin Hart gets schooled by teacher Tiffany Haddish in the 2018 comedy “Night School.” With Robb Riggle and Mary Lynn Rajskub. 8 p.m. HBO
She was voted the girl most likely … to murder! … in the new thriller “Homekilling Queen.” With Ashley Jones and Kaitlyn Bernard. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Emma Thompson hosts and the Jonas Brothers perform on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 p.m. NBC
The host of an online series hooks up with a hunky ranch manager in the romantic new TV movie “A Feeling of Home.” With Jonna Walsh and Nathan Parsons. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin are “Adrift” in the Pacific Ocean without so much as an oar between them in this fact-based 2018 survival drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
Podcaster Jamie Morton reads aloud from an erotic novel penned by his own father, hilarity ensues in the new comedy special “My Dad Wrote a Porno.” 10 p.m. HBO
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 5 - 11, 2019, in PDF format