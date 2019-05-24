TV This Week, May 26-June 1: ‘Deadwood,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ and more

SUNDAY
Host Dean Cain counts down “The Top 10 Greatest Animal Movies of All Time” in this new special. 8 p.m. The CW
The National Symphony Orchestra and R&B diva Patti LaBelle are among the performers for this year’s “National Memorial Day Concert.” Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack co-host. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
The espionage drama “Killing Eve” concludes its second season. With Sandra Oh. 8 p.m. BBC America
“Am I a Serial Killer?” That is the question in this new thriller. With Monroe Cline and Crystal Allen. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new special “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recently concluded fantasy drama. 9 p.m. HBO
It’s back to the Eastside as the dramedy “Vida” launches a second season. Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada star. 9 and 9:34 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
Prominent persons from the past are pilloried by comic Jeff Ross, et al., in the new comedy series “Historical Roasts.” Anytime, Netflix
Pro hockey’s top two teams face off in the “2019 Stanley Cup Final.” 5 p.m. NBC; also Wed., Sat.
The new special “Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State” finds the gruff-voiced comic cracking wise about the state of our union ... such as it is. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
A dating-app developer finds “Love in the Sun” with an old beau in this new TV movie. With Emeraude Toubia and Tom Maden. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Those two crazy kids are now married and looking to settle down in the new TV-movie sequel “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.” With Charlie Field and Tiffany Smith. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The new “Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh” remembers the late, great “SNL” star and comic actor. 9 p.m. A&E
“The Good Wife’s” Julianna Margulies plays a U.S. Army doctor trying to prevent an Ebola outbreak in the U.S. in 1989 in the three-night, six-part docudrama “The Hot Zone.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel; also Tue.-Wed.
TUESDAY
Janet Guthrie, who gave the guys a run for their money in both IndyCar and NASCAR, is saluted in “Qualified” on “30 for 30.” 5 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN; 11:30 p.m. ESPN2
With an assist from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, inmates at San Quentin State Prison start a basketball team in the new sports doc “Q Ball.” 6 and 9 p.m. FS1
Pastor Funk (Ryan Robbins) returns in a second season of Canadian-made crime drama “Pure.” With Alyson Hannigan. 8 p.m. WGN America
Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judges table for another cycle of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
Two more of them funny fellers is profiled in the new specials “Jeff Dunham: Talking Heads” and “Jeff Foxworthy: Stand-Up Guy.” 8 and 10 p.m. A&E
The new documentary “Running With Beto” tracks former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. 8 p.m. HBO
Ellen Barkin is back for a fourth season of the crime drama “Animal Kingdom.” With Shawn Hatosy. 9 p.m. TNT
Aspiring songwriters try to craft the hits of tomorrow today in the new competition series “Songland.” 10 p.m. NBC
“Frontline” examines efforts to crack down on “Sex Trafficking in America” in this new episode. 10 p.m. KOCE
Why did it have to be snakes? “Guardians of the Glades” try to reduce Florida’s population of invasive pythons in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The curtain comes down on the Broadway-set eight-part bio-drama “Fosse/Verdon.” With Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams. 10 p.m. FX
WEDNESDAY
Activist Raymond Braun queries fellow LGBTQ+ millennials about the “State of Pride” in America today in this new documentary. Anytime, YouTube Premium
A new cycle of the extreme obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior” kicks off right here in L.A. 8 p.m. NBC
Gordon Ramsay serves up a 10th season of the culinary competition series “MasterChef.” 8 p.m. Fox
A young woman (Harriet Dyer) uses her psychic abilities to help her detective dad solve crimes in the new drama “The InBetween.” 10 p.m. NBC
It’s all relative: Physicist Brian Greene takes a multimedia-enhanced trip through the mind of one Albert Einstein in the new docu-special “Light Falls.” 10 p.m. KOCE
“Archer” flashes forward (or back, maybe?) to 1999, and goes into space (didn’t they do that already?) but hey, just go with it, as the animated comedy returns for Season 10. 10 p.m. FXX
THURSDAY
Pro basketball’s top two teams tip off in Game 1 of the “2019 NBA Finals.” 6 p.m. ABC
It’s “Sesame Street’s” Big Bird versus “Rushmore’s” Jason Schwartzman as “Lip Sync Battle” returns with new episodes. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
FRIDAY
Ali Wong and Randall Park play former childhood sweethearts who reconnect 15 years later in the irreverent 2019 rom-com “Always Be My Maybe.” With Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim and Charlyne Yi. Anytime, Netflix
An offer you can’t refuse, eh: The Canadian-made Mafia drama “Bad Blood” is back for a second season. “Sons of Anarchy’s” Kim Coates stars. Anytime, Netflix
It’s the end of the world as we know it, unless one angel and one demon (Michael Sheen, David Tennant) can stop it, in the star-studded fantasy-comedy “Good Omens.” With Brian Cox, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Nick Offerman and Michael McKean. Anytime, Amazon Prime
The beard is back! “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” returns with new episodes and guests including Kanye West, Ellen Degeneres and Tiffany Haddish. Anytime, Netflix
The saga of the so-called Central Park Five, wrongfully convicted of a shocking 1989 crime they did not commit, is recounted in Ava DuVernay’s new four-part docu-series “When They See Us.” Anytime, Netflix
The aforementioned Dean Cain also hosts the “Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special.” 8 p.m. The CW
Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s 1889 as original series stars including Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane reunite 13 years since we last saw them for “Deadwood: The Movie.” 8 p.m. HBO
Veteran filmmaker Frederick Wiseman surveys life in the farming community of “Monrovia, Indiana” in this 2018 documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE
The truth is out there in the new docu-series “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.” 10 p.m. History Channel
The new sports doc “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story” profiles the former NBA star now known as Metta World Peace. 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Get up close and personal with everyone’s favorite nonagenarian sex therapist in the 2019 documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth.” Anytime, Hulu
Israeli agents track Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann to Argentina in the 2018 historical drama “Operation Finale.” With Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley. 8 p.m. Epix
It’s check-in time at a shady hotel on the California-Nevada border in the 1960s-set mystery drama “Bad Times at the El Royale.” With Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth. 8 p.m. HBO
It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s most-beloved novel continues to inspire modern-day retellings like the new TV movie “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.” With Tiffany Hines, Juan Antonio, Reginald VelJohnson and Jackée Harry. 8 p.m. Lifetime
“The Crown’s” Claire Foy takes on the role of dragon-tattooed avenger Lisbeth Salander in the 2018 franchise entry “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” 8 p.m. Starz
Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown are a-fixin’ to git hitched in the new TV-movie sequel “Wedding at Graceland.” 9 p.m. Hallmark
Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal play a married couple in 1960s Montana whose relationship starts to unravel in first-time director Paul Dano’s poignant 2018 domestic drama “Wildlife.” 9 p.m. Showtime
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” opens May 31. But if you prefer your kaiju on the cheap, there’s the new made-for-cable creature feature “Monster Island.” 9 p.m. Syfy
