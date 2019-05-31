What’s on TV, June 2-8: ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and more

SUNDAY
It’s the Golden State Warriors versus the Toronto Raptors as the “2019 NBA Finals” continue. 5 p.m. ABC; also 6 p.m. Wed., Fri.
“Beauty and the Beast’s” Kristin Kreuk suits up for a second season of the legal drama “Burden of Truth.” 8 p.m. The CW
“Downton Abbey Returns!” in this pledge-drive special that includes a sneak preview of the upcoming movie reuniting the cast of the beloved show. Jim Carter, a.k.a. Mr. Carson, hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
Idris Elba and his spiffy coat are back in Season 5 of the imported detective drama “Luther.” Ruth Wilson also stars. 8 p.m. BBC America
The zombie-drama spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” comes shuffling back in for a fifth season. 9 p.m. AMC
We do declare, the reality series spin-off “Southern Charm New Orleans” returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. Bravo
The new special “D-Day: The Untold Stories” marks the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy during WWII. 9 p.m. History Channel
Hilarity doth ensue when a modern-day runaway bride (Georgia Flood) joins a Renaissance fair in the new comedy series “American Princess.” 9 p.m. Lifetime
A Texas family relocates to the rugged Pacific Northwest in the new unscripted series “Raising Wild.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
A grifter (“Westworld’s” Jimmi Simpson) matches wits with a pair of religious scammers (Ben Kingsley, Jacki Weaver) in the New Mexico-set crime drama “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” With Kurtwood Smith, Terry O’Quinn and Luis Guzmán. 10 p.m. Epix
Journalists from the New York Times give you the inside scoop on how they got the inside scoop in the new docu-series “The Weekly.” 10 p.m. FX
Couples on the “worse” side “for better or for worse” get the counseling they so sorely need in the new reality series “Marriage Rescue.” Jon Taffer hosts. 10 p.m. Paramount Network
A young woman (Ashleigh Cummings) uses her psychic abilities to try to save children from the clutches of a twisted boogie man (Zachary Quinto) in the new supernatural drama “NOS4A2.” 10:05 p.m. AMC
MONDAY
“So You Think You Can Dance” steps up for a new cycle. With host Cat Deeley and returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy. 9 p.m. Fox
The reality series “Below Deck Mediterranean” sets sail for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Opera singer and diva of divas Maria Callas is seen and heard in stunning archival footage in the 2018 documentary “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words.” 9 p.m. Starz
Papers, please! The new spinoff “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” follows Americans who have moved abroad for love. 9 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
The recently reconstituted Jonas Brothers talk pop music and matters more personal in the new documentary “Chasing Happiness.” Anytime, Amazon Prime
YouTube star Colleen Ballinger shares the stage her self-centered alter-ego in the new comedy special “Miranda Sings Live … Your Welcome.” Anytime, Netflix
The latest pint-sized winner is revealed on the season finale of Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef Junior.” 8 p.m. Fox
Those oh-so-demanding “Dance Moms” are back as the reality series returns with a preview special followed by the season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
The concert special “Prince: Rave Un2 the Year 2000” captures the late, great musician in performance at his famed Paisley Park Studios. 9 p.m. KOCE
The new reality series “The Radkes” follows Texas mommy-vlogger Melissa Radke and her husband and kids. 11 p.m. USA
WEDNESDAY
The sci-fi anthology series “Black Mirror” is back with more twisted tales for our technology-dependent age. Anytime, Netflix
There is no balm in Gilead as the dark, dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns for a third season. Elisabeth Moss stars. Anytime, Hulu
Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris are among the myriad performers set for the “2019 CMT Music Awards.” Little Big Town hosts the festivities from Nashville. 8 p.m. CMT
George VI’s royal ruse in the run-up to D-Day is revealed in the new special “The King Who Fooled Hitler.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The name’s Bolden, Buddy “Bolden.” Gary Carr portrays the cornet player, one of the founding fathers of jazz, in this 2019 bio-pic featuring music by Wynton Marsalis. 10 p.m. Epix
THURSDAY
Turner Classic Movies marks D-Day with a slate of films that includes the star-studded documentary-style 1962 drama “The Longest Day” with John Wayne and Robert Mitchum. 5 p.m. TCM
It’s checkout time at the “Paradise Hotel” as this rebooted reality series wraps its season. Kristin Cavallari host. 8 p.m. Fox
On a wing and a prayer: The new WWII documentary “The Cold Blue” features footage shot by director William Wyler for his 1944 film “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress.” 8 p.m. HBO
Only the strong survive in new seasons of the docu-series “Mountain Men” and the competition series “Alone.” 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel
First responders gets the tattoos they deserve in the Houston-set unscripted series “Hero Ink.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
Aspiring stars are put through their paces at “Ms. T’s Music Factory” in Memphis in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Our heroine (Alice Braga) tries to muscle into a new territory — New Orleans — as the narco drama “Queen of the South” returns for a fourth season. 10 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
Welcome back! Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis reprise their roles from the original 1993 miniseries in an all-new edition of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City.” Anytime, Netflix
Celebrities ranging from rapper Snoop Dogg to former President Barack Obama sing the praises of music mogul Clarence Avant in director Reginald Hudlin’s new documentary “The Black Godfather.” Anytime, Netflix
Too many cooks: Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi join forces for the new culinary confab “The Chef Show.” Anytime, Netflix
Hail to the chief! The once-canceled D.C.-set drama “Designated Survivor” returns for a third season as a streaming series. Kiefer Sutherland stars. Anytime, Netflix
An android raises a test-tube baby as its own in the new sci-fi fable “I Am Mother.” With Clara Rugaard, Hilary Swank and the voice of Rose Byrne. Anytime, Netflix
A widower and his two daughters are menaced by a supernatural force in the new Father’s Day-themed tale “They Come Knocking” on the horror anthology “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu
Abracadabra! The magic showcase “Masters of Illusion” is back with a pair of new episodes. Dean Cain hosts. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer and the aforementioned Jonas Brothers are among the artists on tap for the concert special “iHeartRadio Wango Tango.” 8 and 9:30 p.m. Freeform
Singers, dancers, acrobats, comics and other Vegas-style acts strut their stuff on “The Big Stage” in this new talent showcase. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW
The new documentary “XY Chelsea” profiles U.S. Army intelligence officer turned whistleblower Chelsea Manning. 9 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Lady Gaga and director-costar Bradley Cooper make beautiful music together in the hit 2018 remake of the classic showbiz melodrama “A Star Is Born.” With Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle and Andrew Dice Clay. 8 p.m. HBO
A wedding-shoe designer finds inspiration and perhaps more on a trip to Italy in the new TV movie “Adriana Trigiani’s Very Valentine.” With Kelen Coleman and Jacqueline Bisset. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The fifth time’s the charm in the new sequel “Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back.” With Jack Wagner, Josie Bissett and Cindy Busby. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey and Indonesian action star Iko Uwais kick butt and take names in director Peter Berg’s frenetic 2018 thriller “Mile 22.” John Malkovich also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
