What’s on TV, June 16 - 22: ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Ambitions,’ ‘Euphoria’ and more

SUNDAY
The pop-music party formerly known as the “Radio Disney Music Awards” returns as “ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration.” “Descendants’ ” Sofia Carson hosts. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
She’ll mess up your coffee order, and that’s not the worst of it, in the new thriller “Deadly Assistant.” With Jeannette Sousa and Breanne Hill. 8 p.m. Lifetime
See how Christine Baranski has been fighting “The Good Fight” as Season 1 of this online legal drama comes to broadcast TV. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
“Endeavour” is back on the case in new episodes of the mystery drama on “Masterpiece.” Shaun Evans stars. 9 p.m. KOCE
The saga of Sega — and Nintendo, Atari, Sony, etc. — is told in the new docu-special “Game Changers: Inside the Video Game Wars.” 9 p.m. History Channel
A shady FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and an assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge) team up to take down bad guys in 1990s Boston in the new crime drama “City on a Hill.” “Law & Order’s” Jill Hennessy also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
They tried to make her go to rehab, but when she came out she went right back to partying in the edgy new high school-set drama “Euphoria.” Zendaya stars. 10 p.m. HBO
The historical drama “Jamestown” is back for a third season. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
MONDAY
A Jamaican man in 1980s Britain seeks revenge for his older brother’s murder years earlier in “Yardie,” a new crime drama directed by Idris Elba. With Ami Ameen and Shantol Jackson. Anytime, Amazon Prime
All is fair in love and WWII in “Das Boot,” a new trilingual drama inspired by Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 submarine thriller. With Vicky Krieps, Tom Wlaschiha, Lizzy Caplan and “Mad Men’s” Vincent Kartheiser. Anytime, Hulu
Now you see him: Illusionist David Copperfield puts in an appearance on the Season 6 premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” 8 p.m. The CW
TV host Chris Hardwick joins the shenanigans on the season premiere of the sketch show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. The CW
Raven-Symoné is home once again in new episodes of the family sitcom “Raven’s Home.” 8 p.m. Disney Channel
“Avengers: Endgame,” “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame of Thrones” — OK, we made that last one up — are among the nominees at the “2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Zachary Levi hosts, and R&B sensation Lizzo is among the slated performers. 9 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, TV Land, VH1
It’s check-in time at the swanky “Grand Hotel” in this new glitzy drama set in Miami Beach. Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez star. 10 p.m. ABC
“POV” launches a new season with “Roll Red Roll,” filmmaker Nancy Schwartzman’s 2018 documentary about the shocking 2012 Steubenville High School rape case. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives” finds the comic and “Pitch Perfect” costar cutting up for fans in his hometown of Omaha, Neb. Anytime, Netflix
Julia Roberts, Patricia Arquette, Amy Adams and “Game of Thrones’ ” Emilia Clarke and Richard Madden are among the famous faces featured in new episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE
“The Fosters” spin-off “Good Trouble” is back for its sophomore season. Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez. 8 p.m. Freeform
Work it, girls! The new documentary “Wig” celebrates Lady Bunny and the other legendary drag queens who gave birth to New York City’s storied Wigstock festival. 10 p.m. HBO
Lawyers and former BFFs don’t let anything stand in the way of their “Ambitions” in this new Atlanta-set drama. With Robin Givens and Amara Hughes. 10 p.m. OWN
“Alternatino with Arturo Castro” is a new Latinx-flavored sketch-show featuring the “Broad City” and “Narcos” actor. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Parkers are still on the move in Season 4 of the offbeat and off-the-beaten-path sitcom “The Detour.” With Jason Jones and Natalie Zea. 10:30 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
A high school security guard (Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”) mentors a troubled teenage hip-hop prodigy (August Monroe) in the new Chicago-set drama “Beats.” Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) also stars. Anytime, Netflix
The Nile is not just a river in Egypt, it’s one of several “Rivers of Life” surveyed in this new docu-series. 8 p.m. KOCE
The in-studio audience gets to decide what happens next in the new family-friendly sitcom/sketch-show hybrid “Just Roll With It.” 8 p.m. Disney Channel
See what whales, elephants, birds and crocodiles were like before they evolved into the critters we know and love today in the new special “When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Meanwhile, back at the ranch: Kevin Costner returns for a second season of the modern-day western drama “Yellowstone.” 10 p.m. Paramount Network; also CMT
THURSDAY
Meanwhile, back on the “Riviera.” Julia Stiles returns for a second season of the mystery drama. With Lena Olin and new cast member Will Arnett. Sundance Now
All in all, it’s just another season of the trivia challenge “The Wall.” The aforementioned Chris Hardwick hosts. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Miniature golf gets maximized in the new competition series “Holey Moley.” With Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai. 8 p.m. ABC
It’s back to Camp Kikiwaka for another summer in new episodes of the sitcom “Bunk’d.” 8 p.m. Disney Channel
Chefs Ayesha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot referee a “Family Food Fight” each week in this new culinary challenge. 9 p.m. ABC
“Spin the Wheel,” but don’t even think about buying a vowel, in this new high-stakes trivia challenge hosted by Dax Shepard. 9 p.m. Fox
“Unforgettable’s” Poppy Montgomery plays a former thief who finds mischief in a tropical paradise in the new series “Reef Break.” With “Rome’s” Ray Stevenson. 10 p.m. ABC
A two-time Oscar winner is feted by his peers in the new special “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Denzel Washington.” 10 p.m. TNT
FRIDAY
That’s “Mr. Iglesias” to you. Comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias plays a high school teacher in this new sitcom. Anytime, Netflix
“American Masters” remembers one of the all-time great choral-music maestros in the new episode “Robert Shaw — Man of Many Voices.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The politically incorrect gabfest “Real Time With Bill Maher” hits the 500-episode mark. 10 p.m. HBO
Richard Gere plays an American media mogul in London in the imported drama series “MotherFatherSon.” With Helen McCrory and “Rome’s” Ciarán Hinds. 10 p.m. Starz
The new special “Reach for the Stars” scopes out the state-of-the-art Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel
SATURDAY
Robert Redford, recently retired from acting, plays a gentleman bank robber and prison-break artist in the 2018 caper “The Old Man & the Gun.” With Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek. 8 p.m. HBO
Her new hubby can’t keep his hands to himself in the new thriller “To Have and to Hold.” With Antonio Cupo and “Parenthood’s” Erika Christensen. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Rachel Boston is “The Last Bridesmaid,” never the bride, though that’s likely to change by the end of this new TV movie. With Paul Campbell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
