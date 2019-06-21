What’s on TV, June 23-29: ‘Apollo 11,’ ‘BET Awards’ and more

SUNDAY
The poignant new documentary “The Long Goodbye: The Kara Tippetts Story” follows the popular author and blogger as she and her family face down her terminal cancer diagnosis. Anytime, Netflix
If you believed they put a man on the moon: The 2019 documentary “Apollo 11” uses rare archival film and audio recordings to reconstruct NASA’s successful 1969 lunar landing. 6 and 8 p.m. CNN
Don’t … look … down! The scion of a family of legendary aerialists plies his trade in the new special “Highwire Live in Times Square With Nik Wallenda.” Michael Strahan and Erin Andrews cohost. 8 p.m. ABC
The imported detective drama “Luther” wraps its fifth season. With Idris Elba. 8 p.m. BBC America
Notable African Americans in the arts, entertainment, sports, etc., are feted at the “2019 BET Awards.” Regina Hall hosts the festivities in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. BET
She’ll probably have to return all those wedding gifts in the new TV movie “I Almost Married a Serial Killer.” With Krista Allen and Louis Mandylor. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Why drive all the way to Wyoming when you can watch the four-night nature special “Yellowstone Live” from the comfort of your own couch? 7 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel; also Mon.-Wed., 6 and 9 p.m.
MONDAY
Summer’s here and the time is right for racing in the streets in the new London-set post-apocalyptic thriller “Curfew.” With Sean Bean, Adam Brody, Billy Zane and Miranda Richardson. Anytime, Spectrum On Demand
The new limited series “Years and Years” follows one British family as they suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune from the present day into an uncertain future. With Emma Thompson. 9 and 10 p.m. HBO
See how drag queens and conservative Christians manage to coexist in one small Arkansas town in the documentary “The Gospel of Eureka” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
The mind-bending sci-fi drama “Legion” — seriously, half the time we have no idea what’s going on — returns for a third and final season. With Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller and Aubrey Plaza. 10 p.m. FX
“The Hills: New Beginnings” reunites some, but not all, of the cast of the hit 2006-10 reality series. With Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port and Spencer and Heidi Pratt. 10 p.m. MTV
The animated sci-fi comedy “Final Space” launches a second season. With the voices of Olan Rogers, Jane Lynch, Keith David and Conan O’Brien. 11:30 p.m. Adult Swim
TUESDAY
The new standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” finds the veteran comic and actor cutting up for fans at Washington, D.C.’s, Constitution Hall. Anytime, Netflix
The quarters are close as always on a new cycle of the reality competition “Big Brother.” Julie Chen hosts. 8 p.m. CBS; also Wed.
This is WWII. This is WWII on drugs. Any questions? Amphetamine use by combatants on both sides of the fight is examined in “World War Speed” on a new “Secrets of the Dead.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The new docu-special “Tiananmen: The People Versus the Party” recounts the Chinese government’s massacre of untold numbers of pro-democracy protestors in Beijing in 1989. 9 p.m. KOCE
Jessica Alba serves as a guest judge on the season premiere of the culinary competition “Chopped Junior.” 9 p.m. Food Network
WEDNESDAY
The new online documentary “Stonewall Outloud” looks back 50 years at a watershed event in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Anytime, YouTube
The first “2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate” takes place over two nights, with a different grouping of candidates taking part each night. From Miami. 6 p.m. NBC, MSNBC; also Thu.
The Amazon — no relation to the online shopping portal — is up next on a new installment of “Rivers of Life.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” profiles a crusading attorney and advocate for criminal-justice reform in Alabama. 8 p.m. HBO
The finish line is in sight on the season finale of “The Amazing Race.” Phil Koeoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
THURSDAY
Long story Short: After four seasons, the multi-generational family sitcom “Life in Pieces” airs its final episodes. With James Brolin, Dianne Wiest and Colin Hanks. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
The off-beat mystery drama “In the Dark” ends its freshman season. Perry Mattfeld stars. 9 p.m. The CW
The celebrity competition series “Lip Sync Battle” ends its latest season with back-to-back new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount Network
FRIDAY
Forensic evidence is not always the slam-dunk in criminal cases that “CSI” and its spinoffs would have you believe, as detailed in the new docu-series “Exhibit A.” Anytime, Netflix
The new sports doc “100 Percent: Julian Edelman” tracks the NFL star’s efforts to get back in the game after being sidelined by an injury in 2017. 9 p.m. Showtime
Country music veterans Brooks & Dunn share the stage with up-and-comers including Brett Young, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs on a new edition of the concert series “Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT
SATURDAY
“Rocketman’s” Taron Egerton is “Robin Hood” in this where’s-Errol-Flynn-when-you-need-him 2018 take on the tale of the bandit of Sherwood Forest. Jamie Foxx also stars. 8 p.m. HBO
You might think it’s wrong to be married to two different women at the same time, but I like to think it’s big of me, like in the new TV movie “Family Pictures.” With Justina Machado, Elisabeth Röhm and Matt Passmore. 8 p.m. Lifetime
One couple’s very short engagement leads to complications in the new TV movie “Sister of the Bride.” With Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman and “Family Ties’ ” Michael Gross. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The standup special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” finds the Muslim American comic and actor riffing on topics ranging from the personal to the political. 10 p.m. HBO
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 23 - 2, 2019, in PDF format