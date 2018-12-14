TV This Week, Dec. 16-22: 'Timeless,' 'Isle of Dogs' and more

SUNDAY
Bruuuuuuce! The Boss brings his songs and stories to the Great White Way in a filmed version of his hit show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Any time, Netflix
The hills are alive with “The Sound of Music” in this beloved 1965 musical set in pre-WWII Austria and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. 7 p.m. ABC
A bevy of beauties will vie for the title “2018 Miss Universe” as the annual pageant takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, with returning host Steve Harvey. 7 p.m. Fox
Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes are among the pop-music stars feeling the holiday spirit at the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018.” 8 p.m. KTLA
“Sister, Sister’s” Tia Mowry-Hardrict hooks up with a hunky baker for “A Gingerbread Romance” in this new TV movie. With Duane Henry. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“7th Heaven’s” Beverley Mitchell keeps it local in the new holiday movie “Hometown Christmas.” With Stephen Colletti. 8 p.m. Lifetime
YouTube’s Andre Meadow is your guide to toys, games, foodstuffs, etc., that were long-since “Discontinued” in this nostalgic special. 9:30 p.m. KTLA
MONDAY
Murder will out in the imported six-part family drama/psychological thriller “Blood” starring “Grantchester’s” Carolina Main and “Line of Duty’s” Adrian Dunbar. Any time, Acorn TV
The new special “Candace Cameron Bure’s Christmas Across America” finds the “Full House” star sampling holiday traditions far and wide. 7 p.m. Hallmark Channel
The remaining contestants sing it out one last time before a new champ is crowned on the two-night season finale of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue., 9 p.m.
First, do no harm? Filmmaker Steve Burrows takes on the health-care system in the new exposé “Bleed Out.” 8 p.m. HBO
See who out-baked whom on the season finale of “Holiday Baking Championship.” 9 p.m. Food Network
The docu-series/sci-fi drama mashup “Mars” ends its second season. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
The new documentary “Fail State” shines a light on the dark side of the for-profit college industry. 9 p.m. Starz
Regina King and Matthew Morrison, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Southland” actress and the “Glee” star are up next in new episodes of the celebrity genealogy series. 9 and 10 p.m. TLC
A very special episode “America’s Got Talent” celebrates the show’s past, present and future contestants. With host Terry Crews. 10 p.m. NBC
The new special “2018: In Memoriam” recalls the famous faces who died over the past year. Robin Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel host. 10 p.m. ABC
A elderly white Texas preacher’s shocking 2014 anti-racism protest is revisited in the documentary “Man on Fire” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable” is a new standup special featuring the sitcom star turned talk-show host. Any time, Netflix
And now a word from our sponsors: Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight host the new special “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018.” 8 p.m. KTLA
Everyday folks reconnect with fellow survivors of the 1964’s Great Alaskan Earthquake on a new episode of “We’ll Meet Again.” Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE
The new docu-special “Take Back the Harbor” focuses on effort to restore oyster populations around Governor’s Island in New York Harbor. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Chef Lidia Bastianich prepares “A Heartland Holiday Feast” on the return of “Lidia Celebrates America.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Checking out: “Veep’s” Matt Walsh and “The Wire’s” Michael Kenneth Williams guest star on the season finale of the sitcom “The Guest Book.” 10:30 p.m. TBS
WEDNESDAY
See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the season finale of “Survivor.” The customary reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
Christmas comes to “Schitt’s Creek” as the sitcom returns with its first-ever holiday episode. With Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Chris Elliott. 10 p.m. Pop
THURSDAY
Our time-traveling trio tries to save the world from the nefarious Rittenhouse in the two-hour series finale of the two-seasons-and-out sci-fi drama “Timeless.” With Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter and Malcolm Barrett. 8 p.m. NBC
Maz Jobrani, Lil Rel Howery and comedy-music duo Garfunkel & Oates are among the cutups taking the stage in “The 4th Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza” at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Peanuts gang celebrates the season while getting down to the jazzy sounds of the Vince Guaraldi Trio in the classic animated holiday special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” 8 p.m. ABC
See who out-baked whom on the season finale of “The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.” 9 p.m. ABC
Pro wrestling’s finest salute our men and women in uniform in this year’s “WWE Tribute to the Troops.” From Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. 9 p.m. USA
The new special “Red Ape: Saving the Orangutan” tracks efforts to save Borneo’s population of those endangered primates. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
FRIDAY
Diego Luna, Nick Offerman, Glenn Close and “Orphan Black’s” Tatiana Maslany lend their voices to “3 Below: Tales of Arcadia,” the second installment of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s computer-animated sci-fi/fantasy series. Any time, Netflix
See what goes into pulling together big-ticket live events like the Kentucky Derby in the new docu-series “7 Days Out.” Any time, Netflix
“Gravity’s” Sandra Bullock is in for a world of hurt in the director Susanne Bier’s new dystopian horror thriller “Bird Box.” With Jacki Weaver, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich. Any time, Netflix
“Marvel’s Runaways” are back in action for a second season of this teen-themed action drama Any time, Netflix
The indomitable Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) stoops to conquer in a new seven-part adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic 19th-century novel “Vanity Fair.” With Michael Palin and Martin Clunes. Any time, Amazon Prime
Gwen Stefani, Lukas Graham and others seek to raise awareness of adoption in the new special “A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary.” LL Cool J hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
The new documentary “American Dream/American Knightmare” recounts the life and crimes of rap-music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Contemporary California artists are celebrated in the first of two new episodes of “Craft in America.” 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The new standup special “Sommore: A Queen With No Spades” features the veteran comic cracking wise on subjects personal and political. 10 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
They’re takin’ care of business and workin’ overtime in the new holiday romance “Jingle Around the Clock.” With Brooke Nevin and Michael Cassidy. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Arf for arf’s sake: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, F. Murray Abraham and Yoko Ono lend their voices to filmmaker Wes Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion-animated fable “Isle of Dogs.” 8 p.m. HBO
