TV This Week, Dec. 23-29: 'A Christmas Story' and more

SUNDAY

The new documentary special “Charles Krauthammer: Making His Point” remembers the veteran political commentator who died in June. Bret Baier narrates. 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News Channel

A holiday coordinator (Alexa PenaVega) hooks up with a hunky architect for a “Christmas Made to Order” in this new TV movie. With Jonathan Bennett. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Host Robin Roberts is joined by George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and David Muir for a look back at the highs and lows of the year that was in the new special “The Year: 2018.” 9 p.m. ABC

The new special “Gingerbread Giants 2” scopes out the action at the annual National Gingerbread House Competition in Asheville, N.C. 9 p.m. Food Network

The saucy seven-part Britcom “Sally4Ever” ends its run. With Catherine Shepherd and Julia Davis. 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The jokes are on him: The new streaming series “Standup and Away! with Brian Regan” features the veteran comic performing a mix of stand-up routines and sketches. Any time, Netflix

Live from the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, it’s the “The 59th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.” Fresh faces like Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, Pasadena Girls’ Choir and Infinite Flow join returning favorites including Le Ballet Dembaya and Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea for this year’s festivities. Brian White and mezzo-soprano Suzanna Guzmán co-host. 3 p.m. KCET, KOCE; repeats at 9 p.m. on KOCE

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — if your idea of a wonderful life includes financial ruin, attempted suicide and everything being in black and white— in Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday fable. With James Stewart and Donna Reed. 8 p.m. NBC

They’ll be trolling the ancient yuletide carol, and some newer ones too, in the “55th Annual Wassail Concert at Chapman University.” From the Musco Center for the Arts in Orange. 8 p.m. KCET

It’s time once again for the annual 24-hour double marathon of “A Christmas Story,” with airings of the nostalgic 1983 comedy taking place every two hours from Christmas Eve to Christmas night. Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin and Melinda Dillon star. Begins at 8 p.m. TBS, 9 p.m. TNT

Late-night religious observances include “Christmas Eve Mass” from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. 11:34 p.m. NBC

TUESDAY

Run, rabbits, run! Lagomorphs, voiced by the likes of James McAvoy, Ben Kingsley and “Doctor Who’s” Peter Capaldi, are driven from their idyllic home in a four-part animated adaptation of the allegorical novel “Watership Down.” With Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya, and Gemmas Arterton and Chan. Any time, Netflix

Hot enough for you? “The KTLA Yule Log” returns for another year, with images of a blazing hearth accompanied by seasonal music. 6 a.m. KTLA

The more, the merrier: Cohosts Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer are joined by special correspondents Trevor Jackson and Cierra Ramirez and surprise celebrity guests for this year’s “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.” 9 a.m. ABC

A stocking stuffed full of “NBA Basketball” matchups includes your Los Angeles Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors. 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

The green meanie is back in the animated classic “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Boris Karloff narrates, and Thurl Ravenscroft sings the memorable “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” 8 p.m. NBC

Veterans of the Korean War reconnect with fellow servicemen they’ve not seen since on a new episode of the reality series “We’ll Meet Again.” Ann Curry hosts. 8 p.m. KOCE

Celebrate Christmas with some of your favorite Canadians, eh, in a very special two-hour Christmas episode of the period drama “When Calls the Heart.” With Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Or, celebrate Christmas with some of your favorite Brits in the annual “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.” With Jenny Agutter and new cast member Miriam Margoyles. 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

A six-film salute to the late Burt Reynolds kicks off with the actor opposite Sally Field in the director Hal Needham’s stunt-filled 1977 action comedy “Smokey and the Bandit.” Jackie Gleason and Jerry Reed also star. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Minimalist composer Philip Glass, country music’s Reba McEntire, jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter, the co-creators of the mega-hit musical “Hamilton” and Oscar-winning mononymic singer-actress Cher all collect kudos at the “The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” 8 p.m. CBS

Before astronauts could land on the moon, they had to orbit the moon and then return safely to Earth, as detailed in the episode “Apollo’s Daring Mission” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

“I Feel Bad” about being the one to tell fans of this sitcom starring Sarayu Blue that it’s ending its freshman season with dim prospects of being renewed for a second. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Britain’s Prince Philip, his son Charles, and Charles’ sons William and Harry are the “Princes of the Palace” profiled by insiders and royal watchers in this encore 2016 documentary. Then, relive the pomp and circumstance of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle getting hitched in the special “The Royal Wedding: Highlights of the Day.” 8 and 9:28 p.m. KOCE

FRIDAY

Gal pals reunite, horror ensues in the timely tale “New Year, New You” on the once-monthly anthology series “Into the Dark.” With Suki Waterhouse and Bianca Lopez. Any time, Hulu

The new special “Popstar’s Best of 2018” looks back at memorable moments in entertainment, celebrity gossip and at pop culture. Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow host. 9 p.m. KTLA

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, violinist Midori and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are among the music greats paying tribute to a legendary composer-conductor in a “Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The action-horror mashups “Z Nation” and “Van Helsing” end their respective seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. Syfy

SATURDAY

“The Domestics” do battle against gangs of oddly attired survivors in a post-apocalyptic hellscape in this 2018 thriller. With Kate Bosworth, “Supergirl’s” Tyler Hoechlin and “Fringe’s” Lance Reddick. 8 p.m. Epix

Pucker up! “Reign’s” Adelaide Kane plays a party planner who hooks up with her brother’s hunky college pal (Carlos PenaVega) in the romantic TV movie “A Midnight Kiss.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Bridesmaids’ ” Melissa McCarthy gives it the old college try in the hit-and-miss 2018 campus comedy “Life of the Party.” Maya Rudolph and “Community’s” Gillian Jacobs also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Lost luggage is the least of a pregnant young woman’s concerns in the new made-for-cable thriller “Killer Vacation.” With Alexa Havins and Jacob Young. 8 p.m. Lifetime

