Lorraine Ali's 10 best new TV shows of 2018: Why ‘Escape at Dannemora’ was the year's strongest debut

There’s no surer way to feel better about your own extended family’s messy history than immersing one’s self in the dysfunction of the Gettys. And there’s more ways to do that then re-renting “All the Money in the World.” In the first installment of a new FX series about America’s richest clan, the 1973 kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III (played here by Harris Dickinson) is portrayed in the frenetic style of executive producer Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting”). Boyle directed several episodes here, so fast pacing and pop culture references abound as the story unfolds. The Italian mafia, who abducted the teen, demand a hefty ransom, but the miserly and cold oil tycoon grandfather, John Paul Getty (Donald Sutherland), refuses to pay. Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser also star in this series that was largely overlooked when it arrived, but it’s a fast-paced blast into one of the biggest news stories of the 1970s. Feature | Full review