‘Star Trek’ was canceled 50 years ago. Now, the franchise is flying warp speed ahead

“I'm immensely curious about how they are going to do the Picard series,” he says. “Having Patrick Stewart back is a major, major vote of confidence in everything they're doing. I'm a bit more cautious about the Section 31 series. It seems really weird to have a literal genocidal mirror-universe emperor apparently the main character, and on top of that, it's about joining a team of nasty secret operatives. Maybe I'm wrong and they will actually add some positive characters to the mix, but I'm worried the cool factor of being an evil (by Pike, Kirk and Picard's standards at least), black-leather-wearing spy will override the generally positive outlook of Star Trek.”