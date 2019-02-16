From ‘The Conners’ to ‘black-ish,’ TV shows tread on culture wars and political divisions

Similar tremors over the nation’s fate in the 1970s — an era of Watergate and Vietnam — led to Norman Lear’s “All in the Family.” The rigid conservatism and racial epithets of its protagonist, Archie Bunker, forced the country to confront itself. Archie was at once repugnant and sympathetic, a man whose flaws were the symptoms of his bewilderment at a changing world. He was an ancestor of a Trump voter. The irony today is that sitcoms and dramas, with the advent of #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, are often more politically correct than the rhetoric and asides coming from the former reality TV star now in the White House.