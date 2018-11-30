The Conversation: Tyra Banks on reprising her 'Life-Size' doll, Lindsay Lohan and 'Next Top Model'

I'd been working on the script with the Disney Channel, and later with Freeform, for about five years, so I've been with it a lot longer than a lot of the public is aware. It was just very exciting for me. I studied with a coach and really wanted to make sure that I didn't play [Eve] as a caricature and that I maintained a lot of the things that people liked about it in the beginning. But I wanted it to be a lot funnier. I wanted to make sure that it was speaking to the audience that had grown up with the original. And that's why we decided to put it on Freeform instead of Disney Channel, because we realized that the audience that was so obsessed with “Life-Size” is now grown up and they even have kids.