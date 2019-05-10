Van Jones is making crime personal with CNN's 'The Redemption Project'

Going in and out of prisons for work, I discovered that there are some real diamonds behind those walls. There are people who went in arrogant or remorseless but, despite prison conditions, have transformed themselves. I want those diamonds to get a chance to shine. On the other side of crime, the victims and survivors are often left dehumanized because they never got their questions answered. Somebody submitted a plea, lawyers jumped in, so 10 or 20 years later the [survivor] is still hurting. They never got a chance to just ask the basic questions: Why did this happen? Are you truly sorry or are you just saying that because you’re trying to get a shorter sentence? What were my loved one’s last words? So many questions have gone unanswered that these people are trapped. They're imprisoned too in not knowing what happened.