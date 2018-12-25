It's a mad, mad, mad, mad TV world: 2018 and the globalization of television

This can’t be just a matter of top-down business decisions; something also must have changed in viewers. A switch has been turned on. For whatever reason, we have become a little more open to otherness. It may just be a matter of looking abroad for things to watch that are more like the American shows we like to watch than those shows are like the American shows we don't like to watch. It may be that foreign television production is reaching a level of technical sophistication that makes it visually compatible with domestic shows. It may be that younger generations, raised on anime and manga, on the music of Tiësto and Daft Punk and David Guetta, are used to looking abroad for influence. It may be that, in a culture that talks about television all the time, we're just more likely to hear about things a little off the beaten path.