The three comedy names that broke ground in 2018: Hannah Gadsby, Drew Michael and Donald Trump

“Nanette,” in tradition with the best of comedy, mines big emotions and personal trauma but on a path that isn’t always dedicated to pursuing a laugh. At a time where stand-up specials are as easy to discern as drops in a waterfall, it became appointment viewing. Still, its refusal to conform to setup-punchline norms left some comics wishing for it to be classified somewhere else. It’s a “TED Talk with chuckles,” veteran comic David Allen Grier told me during one interview, echoing a common critique that Gadsby herself endorsed as audiences responded to “Nanette’s” unconventional rhythms with more applause than stunned silences after the special aired.