Elizabeth Olsen and Mamoudou Athie navigate grief in ‘Sorry for Your Loss’

"I think that was the thing that really changed in my life: to engage in a conversation about someone who is gone," Olsen said. "Through this research and understanding and reading — especially in 'The Year of Magical Thinking,' Joan Didion talks about the distance from the death becoming less specific. And she wanted the specificity. She didn't want it to turn into this like hazy, dreamlike memory that's all good. She wanted all the details. And that was the thing she was so fearful would disappear. So, people want to talk about it, I think. To know that was new for me."