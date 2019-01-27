Lyn Kienholz, a tireless advocate for Los Angeles artists, dies at 88

“She’s been a formative influence in a lot of things that have happened in L.A. — particularly in the contemporary arts scene,” said longtime friend Thomas Rhoads, who founded the Santa Monica Museum of Art in 1988. “And she loved to meet people. The ones she liked would invariably get invited to the house for dinner. I kind of think of her as a downtown Buffy Chandler: you wouldn’t get filet mignon, you might get meat loaf and lots of wine, and you could smoke as much marijuana as you like. Meanwhile, she’d be out probably feeding the coyotes.”