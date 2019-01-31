If Marie Kondo wants to tidy something, she should start with Netflix

No doubt many of us experience rising anxiety levels every time we glance around the piles of kid detritus cluttering our living rooms or rip through the archaeological stratum of the hall closet because we “just need that damn green backpack which was RIGHT HERE last week.” As my mother was wont to remind me, I am a natural born slob. But with three kids, two dogs and a husband whose idea of tidying is to put weeks’ worth of newspapers and magazines into separate sliding piles, even I occasionally experience a screaming clutter-induced cortisol explosion.