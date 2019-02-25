Advertisement

Oscars 2019: Olivia Colman, Spike Lee and more of the night's most memorable quotes

By
Feb 24, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Olivia Colman connects with Lady Gaga after she accepted the award for best actress for "The Favourite" during the Academy Awards on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The 2019 Oscars have come and gone, but here are a few lines that stood out in a show that had its share of surprises.

“Adding Vibranium to costumes is very expensive.” — Ruth Carter, Oscar winner for costume design.

“Breathe.” — Jimmy Chin to Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi after their film, “Free Solo,” won the Oscar for best documentary.

“Justice Ginsburg, if you’d ever like to borrow the dragons: Ring me.” – “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, presenting Jennifer Hudson’s performance of “I’ll Fight” from “RBG.”

“I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler.” — a teary Hannah Beachler, Oscar winner for production design

“It is a true honor for me to present this award live on camera and not during the commercial break, thank you to the academy.” — Tyler Perry, presenting the Academy Award for cinematography

“I grew up watching foreign-language films and learning so much from them and being inspired. Films like ‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Rashoman,’ ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Breathless.’ ”— Alfonso Cuarón accepting the Oscar for best foreign-language film

“Backstage Mel Gibson came up to me like, ‘Wakanda forever.’ He said another word after that, but the ‘Wakanda’ part was nice.” — Trevor Noah introducing best picture nominee “Black Panther”

“I can’t believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!” — ‘Period: End of Sentence’ produce Melissa Berton, which won the Academy Award for best documentary, short subject.

“This beautiful, intimate film . . . reminds us of the understanding and compassion that we all owe to the invisible people in our lives, immigrants and women, who move humanity forward.” — Chef and humanitarian José Andrés introducing “Roma.”

“First of all, Spike, so glad you’re sitting down. After 18 consecutive home losses, the Knicks won tonight. Repeat: the Knicks won tonight.” – Samuel Jackson, introducing the nominees for original screenplay.

“Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who helped build this country.” — Spike Lee, accepting the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman.”

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank, starting with the entire state of Rhode Island.” – Peter Farrelly, accepting the best original screenplay Oscar

“If you have a dream, fight for it.” — Lady Gaga, accepting the Academy Award for original song

“I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out.” — Rami Malek, best actor Oscar winner.

“Oooh, it’s genuinely quite stressful! This is hilarious.” — Olivia Colman accepting the Oscar for best actress

“Being here doesn’t get old.” — three-time winner Alfonso Cuarón winning the Oscar for best director.

From Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing to a 'Wayne's World' reunion, these are the highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.
