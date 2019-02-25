Review: Was it the Oscars or the Grammys? How music and pop culture saved the show

The 91st Academy Awards aired Sunday without a host for the first time in 30 years, and there were big questions about how the ceremony would fare, especially given that its ratings have consistently declined, even with competent hosts like Jimmy Kimmel at the helm. Last year the Oscars hit an all-time low in audience ratings, so when 2019’s scheduled host Kevin Hart dropped out less than two months before the big day, the academy was clearly scrambling to find someone, or something, to buoy the sinking ship.