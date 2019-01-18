Sharon Van Etten changes the psychology of her songwriting on 'Remind Me Tomorrow'

Also citing the impact therapy made in her life, she felt drawn toward the field after seeing the effect of her songs in conversations with fans over the merch table. “Hearing their stories about how they connect to my music and how sometimes intensely the stories are told ... I started feeling a sense of responsibility,” she says. “Even though I know music is healing for anyone on your own terms, it just made me realize I had an interest in figuring out why that stirred something in me, those exchanges.” She hopes to have her license by age 50.