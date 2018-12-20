Best of 2018: In jazz, powerful voices demand being heard

“America, Americana. America, nah,” was one weary refrain on Ambrose Akinmusire’s record, an album whose restless examination of race and identity lingered as much as his intricate compositions, while a voice from London’s Sons of Kemet answered the nationalist fervor dividing their country and ours with a defiant promise from the son of an immigrant, “I'll be here when your cities are sediment, and only your borders and fences are left” before culminating with a repeated promise, “I’m still here.”