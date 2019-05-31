Overrated / Underrated: Movies vs. TV, California vs. California

TV: If there’s not another can’t-miss show debuting tomorrow, it’s a brand new streaming outlet, which only wants 10 more dollars a month from you to go on top of what you spend on the four or five services that you pay for already. And since our TVs got bigger and broadband got broader, there’s little reason to leave the house for entertainment, especially because no one will judge you there for staring at your phone while the next episode automatically starts. It’s not that so many choices are bad, but if you count how many of those shows really left an personal impact amid all that noise they would probably still fit on just four channels.