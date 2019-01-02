Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The Masked Singer' on Fox

SERIES
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Gordon Ramsay returns for a new season of this unscripted series that sends him on the road to help eateries that are on the brink. Up first, a classic Cajun-inspired New Orleans restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends begin their sophomore year of college as this spinoff of the sitcom “black-ish” returns with two new episodes. Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa and Emily Artook costar. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Masked Singer Six disguised celebrity vocalists compete while wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes (peacock, hippo, monster, unicorn, deer and lion) in the premiere of this unscripted singing competition. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Pluto and Beyond” documents the progress of the New Horizons space probe as it prepares to fly by an object known as MU69 on Jan. 1, 2019. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Project Runway All Stars Alyssa Milano returns to host the seventh and final season of this fashion competition series. Anne Fulenwider mentors the contestants, whose work is judged by Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman with guest judge Debra Messing. 9 p.m. Lifetime
SEAL Team Bravo Team partners with the British Special Air Service on a mission to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane. David Boreanaz stars; Luke Mably guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Criminal Minds Rossi (David Mantegna) and the team travel to Portland, Ore., to investigate an abduction that may be linked to the murder of a local couple who were found slain in their home a week earlier. Elias Toufexis and Mike Faiola guest star. Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler also star. 10 p.m. CBS
American Masters The new episode “James Watson” explores the life and career of the American molecular biologist best known as one of the co-discoverers of the structure of the DNA molecule. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
American Beauty Star Fourteen hair and makeup experts vie for the title of American Beauty Star as this unscripted competition returns with new host Ashley Graham, mentor Sir John and judges Christie Brinkley, Yu Tsai and Leah Wyar. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
Mysteries at the Museum: The Hindenburg Don Wildman investigates the horrific crash of the commercial airship Hindenburg in 1937. 9 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Former football player Colton Underwood; Yara Shahidi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sparks Coach Derek Fisher; Emily Loftiss; Diane Warren. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kerry Washington; John Stamos; Coyote Peterson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Nick Cannon. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent: The Champions”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What meals to eat and when to eat them for best weight loss. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SPST
